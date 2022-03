NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

The Las Vegas Raiders could be moving on from a team captain.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback Alec Ingold, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

Pelissero added that Las Vegas has not closed the door on potentially bringing Ingold back for next season, but such a deal is not expected to happen before free agency.