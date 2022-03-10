NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

The Las Vegas Raiders could be moving on from a team captain.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.

Pelissero added that Las Vegas has not closed the door on potentially bringing Ingold back for next season, but such a deal is not expected to happen before free agency.