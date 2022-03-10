NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

The Las Vegas Raiders could be moving on from a team captain.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback Alec Ingold, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
Pelissero added that Las Vegas has not closed the door on potentially bringing Ingold back for next season, but such a deal is not expected to happen before free agency.
Ingold tore his ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 season, but he is expected to be full-go for training camp, per Pelissero.
Roster moves
- The Buffalo Bills re-signed wideout Jake Kumerow to a one-year deal.
- The Detroit Lions are releasing defensive end Trey Flowers next week, Pelissero reported. The Lions also re-signed center Ryan McCollum and linebacker Rashod Berry.
- The Los Angeles Rams are not tendering linebacker Troy Reeder, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Reeder started 10 games last year and had 91 tackles and two sacks.
- The Tennessee Titans are releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold after three seasons, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported. They're also releasing offensive lineman Kendall Lamm, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The club agreed to terms on a one-year extension with long snapper Morgan Cox.