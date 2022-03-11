Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

Once a high-priced signing with plenty of potential, Cory Littleton fell short of expectations with the Las Vegas Raiders and will be looking for a new club to call home.

The Raiders informed Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.

On the heels of a Pro Bowl selection in 2018 and a career-high 134 tackles in 2019 with the Los Angeles Rams, Littleton signed a three-year, $35.2 million deal to join the Raiders, but was never able to cash in on the field for the Silver and Black.

A pre-June 1 release of Littleton will save the Raiders $1.76 million on the salary cap.

Littleton, who filled up the stat sheet and oozed versatility in the final two years of his four seasons with the Rams, never flashed his previous form with the Raiders and earned dismal Pro Football Focus grades of 47.1 and 47.8 in 2020 and 2021, respectively.