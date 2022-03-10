Around the NFL

Titans releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, saving over $10M in salary-cap space

Published: Mar 10, 2022 at 12:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Rodger Saffold is available for hire.

The Titans are releasing the Pro Bowl guard, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday. The move saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, effectively getting the team under the cap by less than $4 million.

Saffold has played quality football for the vast majority of his career, rising to prominence with the Rams and becoming an important part of their transformation into a legitimate contender in the club's first years back in Los Angeles. Saffold welcomed a key addition during this time -- tackle Andrew Whitworth -- and teamed with the veteran to form one of the best guard-tackle tandems in the NFL at the time.

Saffold's performance earned him a handsome payday in 2019, signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Titans. He maintained his reliable play through much of his time in Tennessee, matching or exceeding Pro Football Focus grades from previous campaigns with the Rams despite already being on the other side of 30. It wasn't until 2021 that injury struggles started to show in his performance, but he deserves commendation for finding a way to battle through shoulder discomfort to appear in 15 regular-season games and Tennessee's postseason contest.

Saffold was a necessary sacrifice for the Titans, who just handed outside linebacker Harold Landry a hefty contract and need additional space to work this offseason. At 33 years old, Saffold likely won't attract a deal beyond a couple of years, but he's proven he's still very capable of doing his job effectively. In a league that's always looking for linemen, Saffold shouldn't have trouble finding work.

His departure isn't the only shuffling on Tennessee's O-line. The club is also releasing offensive lineman Kendall Lamm﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Lamm started just one of the 12 games he appeared in last season. He was due $3.3 million in 2022 on the two-year deal he inked a year ago.

The Titans also agreed to terms on a one-year extension with long snapper Morgan Cox.

Related Content

news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Thursday, March 10

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that the Raiders are not tendering fullback ﻿Alec Ingold﻿, meaning the veteran is set to hit free agency when the new league year begins March 16 at 4 p.m. ET.
news

Packers add 176,160 new shareholders, net approximately $65.8M with sixth-ever stock offering

The Packers announced Thursday they've added 176,160 new shareholders through their sixth stock sale from February. Net proceeds from the approximately $65.8 million raised during the offering will go toward ongoing construction projects at Lambeau Field.
news

Lions to release DE Trey Flowers, save $10.386M on salary cap

After three seasons, the Lions are moving on from pass rusher ﻿Trey Flowers﻿. Tom Pelissero reports that Detroit plans to release Flowers next week at the start of the NFL's new league year
news

Commanders expected to release veteran safety Landon Collins

The Commanders are expected to move on from veteran safety Landon Collins after the sides couldn't agree on a restructured contract, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Lions WR Josh Reynolds: Re-signing with Detroit 'an easy decision'

The Lions entered the offseason needing to upgrade the receiver position. Re-signing Josh Reynolds is a start. The veteran wideout had a solid finish to last season after being reunited with QB Jared Goff.
news

Darius Leonard laments Colts looking to start fifth different QB in five years: 'Here we go again'

The Colts shipping ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ to Washington in a seismic trade leaves a hole at the QB position in Indy. It also prompted Pro Bowl LB Darius Leonard to share his thoughts on the Colts starting a new QB every year of his career.
news

Chargers WR Mike Williams ready to 'unleash' in 2022 after signing new contract

Mike Williams explains how the Chargers coaching staff put him in a great position to earn the three-year, $60 million contract he earned to remain with the team this offseason.
news

Former Steelers Pro Bowler, Ravens OT Alejandro Villanueva retires after seven-season career

﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ has decided to retire following a seven-year NFL career, the Baltimore Ravens announced Wednesday. The team placed the offensive lineman on the reserve/retired list.
news

Cardinals release linebacker Jordan Hicks in salary cap-saving cut

Arizona released linebacker Jordan Hicks, the team announced. The Cardinals also tendered one-year offers to exclusive rights free agents Jonathan Ward and Antoine Wesley, and are retaining linebacker ﻿Devon Kennard﻿, who has agreed to a restructure to stay in Arizona, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, March 9

Dolphins CB Byron Jones underwent surgery this week to repair a lingering left ankle injury . The star cornerback is expected to be out about two months and should be ready from training camp.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW