Titans releasing Pro Bowl guard Rodger Saffold, saving over $10M in salary-cap space

Rodger Saffold is available for hire.

The Titans are releasing the Pro Bowl guard, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported Thursday. The move saves Tennessee over $10 million in cap space, effectively getting the team under the cap by less than $4 million.

Saffold has played quality football for the vast majority of his career, rising to prominence with the Rams and becoming an important part of their transformation into a legitimate contender in the club's first years back in Los Angeles. Saffold welcomed a key addition during this time -- tackle Andrew Whitworth -- and teamed with the veteran to form one of the best guard-tackle tandems in the NFL at the time.

Saffold's performance earned him a handsome payday in 2019, signing a four-year, $44 million deal with the Titans. He maintained his reliable play through much of his time in Tennessee, matching or exceeding Pro Football Focus grades from previous campaigns with the Rams despite already being on the other side of 30. It wasn't until 2021 that injury struggles started to show in his performance, but he deserves commendation for finding a way to battle through shoulder discomfort to appear in 15 regular-season games and Tennessee's postseason contest.

Saffold was a necessary sacrifice for the Titans, who just handed outside linebacker Harold Landry a hefty contract and need additional space to work this offseason. At 33 years old, Saffold likely won't attract a deal beyond a couple of years, but he's proven he's still very capable of doing his job effectively. In a league that's always looking for linemen, Saffold shouldn't have trouble finding work.

His departure isn't the only shuffling on Tennessee's O-line. The club is also releasing offensive lineman Kendall Lamm﻿, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Lamm started just one of the 12 games he appeared in last season. He was due $3.3 million in 2022 on the two-year deal he inked a year ago.