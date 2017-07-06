NFL stars, Hall of Famers to compete on 'Family Feud'

Family Feud has been on the air for more than 40 years, and over the decades we've seen plenty of dirty answers from contestants and bewildered looks from hosts. How do you keep the show fresh after all these years? Answer: Celebrity editions.
NFL stars have appeared on celebrity editions over the last few years. DeAndre Hopkins, Le'Veon Bell, Patrick Peterson, Derrick Johnson and Joe Thomas are the latest group of NFL stars to join host Steve Harvey on the Family Feud set.
They'll be competing against Pro Football Hall of Famers Marshall Faulk, Andre Reed, Anthony Muñoz, Derrick Brooks and Rod Woodson.
The winning team will win up to $25,000 for the charity of their choice. The episode will air Sunday on ABC.
A chance to watch some of your favorite NFL stars compete for charity -- what's the worst that can happen?
Oh, yeah. Good luck, guys!