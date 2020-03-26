NFL's top 10 rivalries in 2020: Chiefs vs. Ravens tops the board

The obvious headliner in this NFC South rivalry will be the showdown of two of the best quarterbacks to ever do it: Tom Brady and Taysom Hill. I kid, Drew Brees. We are here for the epic Brady vs. Brees bouts -- although the excitement is a bit tempered, since the home-and-home series comes so late in the players' careers. Like when Sting went to the WWE. We wanted that for years. And it was fun when it happened, but it could have been better if it'd happened sooner. And if I can further the wrestling analogy a bit ... If you look past the headliners, I love the undercard matchup of two of the best receiving tandems in the game: Michael Thomas and Manny Sanders vs. Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Thomas staked his claim to "BEST RECEIVER IN FOOTBALL" status last year, when he set the NFL's single-season record with 149 receptions. Godwin broke out with 86 catches and I'm projecting that number to be even higher this year. And then you have two of the great offensive masterminds in Sean Payton and Bruce Arians. It won't bum me out if these two divisional foes play three times.