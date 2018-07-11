NFL's deepest position groups: Eagles' D-line reigns

7) Cleveland Browns linebackers: Surprised to see the Browns on this list? Me too. Run defense tends to be a tad overrated in today's pass-happy NFL, but Cleveland deserves kudos for finishing behind only the Broncos in opponents' yards per carry (3.4) last season. While former Patriots star Jamie Collins headlines the linebacking corps, he was outshone by tackling machine Joe Schobert, who mans the middle of coordinator Gregg Williams' defense. That duo is complemented by two-down dynamo Christian Kirksey, who offers sideline-to-sideline range as a run defender. To that mix, the Browns have added speedy former Eagle Mychal Kendricks, coming off one of his finest seasons with the reigning Super Bowl champions. It will be interesting to see how Williams manages to incorporate four run-and-chase linebackers into three starting spots.