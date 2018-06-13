Broncos add DeMarcus Ware as pass rush coach

The Denver Broncos added another pass rusher -- this time to the coaching staff.

NFL Network's James Palmer reports that the Broncos hired DeMarcus Ware as a pass rushing consultant on a part-time basis.

Ware worked this offseason as a guest instructor for the Broncos and Dallas Cowboys. The nine-time Pro Bowler elected to sign in Denver, where he spent the final three years of his 12-year career.

Ware is expected to aid Broncos linebackers and lineman with their pass-rushing technique as a consultant a few times a month.

Von Miller has often credited Ware with handing down pass-rushing wisdom as well as leadership traits. With Bradley Chubb drafted No. 5 overall, Ware has a chance to impart more influence on the future of the Broncos pass rush.