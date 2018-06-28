Chris Harris: Bradley Chubb like a young Khalil Mack

Another summer week provides more praise for Denver Broncos rookie defensive end Bradley Chubb.

Former NFL star DeMarcus Ware, who served as a Broncos pass-rush consultant during the offseason workout program, recently forecasted a bright future for Chubb.

Now, Broncos cornerback Chris Harris has joined the fray by showering praise on the fifth overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

"Oh, man, he has all the tools," Harris told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on Late Hits, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. "He kind of looks like a young Khalil Mack.

"Big, he's around 280, around there. He can move, so I see him being all over the field. I think he'll start. He's been able to be that big of an impact player in OTAs, so I think he'll start next year across from Von [Miller], for sure."

At 6-foot-4, 279 pounds, Chubb outweighs the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Mack by 27 pounds, and Mack, a two-time All-Pro selection, has the 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year award on his resume.

The comparison, however, likely has to do with Chubb's potential as a pass rusher.

Chubb brings collegiate credentials from North Carolina State, where he totaled 26 sacks and earned first-team All-American status in 2017 while winning the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award.

Given the summer-hype train continues to gain momentum, all eyes will be on Chubb in training camp.