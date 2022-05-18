NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets have officially locked in all three of their 2022 first-round draft picks.
The team announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract. Wilson joins cornerback Sauce Gardner and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II to complete the Jets' trio of signed first-round picks.
Wilson emerged out of a talented Ohio State receiving corps to become the No. 10 overall pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his junior season last year, the 6-foot, 188-pound field-stretcher produced 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns and posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in March to boost his profile.
Wilson was a necessary addition for a young Jets team that needed vertical speed. The rookie joins veteran Corey Davis and second-year slot WR Elijah Moore in the Jets' passing attack, which also saw tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin be welcome additions in free agency.
The selection of Wilson ensured quarterback Zach Wilson has a spry deep threat that can utilize his strengths going into his second season. A Wilson to Wilson connection is something the club hopes to become a thing as the new era of Jets football takes shape.
"I remember watching Zach's pro day last year," Wilson said, via the team's website. "He displayed his arm. It was just special to watch. Being a receiver that likes to stretch the field and make plays, I feel like he can put it anywhere on the field. That's what you want in your quarterback."
Roster moves
- The Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of third-round draft pick Myjai Sanders, a linebacker out of Cincinnati.
- The Cincinnati Bengals have agreed to terms to their first-round pick safety Daxton Hill, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
- The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday they have signed cornerback Parnell Motley.
- The Green Bay Packers have signed long snapper Jack Coco and have released offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson, the team announced Wednesday.
- The Indianapolis Colts officially announced the signing of running back Phillip Lindsay, as well as the waiving of running back Max Borghi.
- The Los Angeles Rams have re-signed four players to their roster: tight end Roger Carter, wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, and defensive backs T.J. Carter and Daniel Isom.
- The New York Giants signed four defensive players on Wednesday: defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black and cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey. In corresponding moves, the Giants waived quarterback Brian Lewerke and defensive end Raymond Johnson III, waived/injured defensive back Jordan Mosley, and terminated the contract of linebacker Trent Harris.
- The Washington Commanders announced the release of offensive tackle Drew Himmelman.
Front Office Moves
- The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday that they have completed a second round interview for the open general manager position with Andy Weidl, the vice president of player personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles.