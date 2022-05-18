NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 18

The New York Jets have officially locked in all three of their 2022 first-round draft picks.

The team announced on Wednesday that wide receiver Garrett Wilson signed his rookie contract. Wilson joins cornerback Sauce Gardner and pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II to complete the Jets' trio of signed first-round picks.

Wilson emerged out of a talented Ohio State receiving corps to become the No. 10 overall pick by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft. During his junior season last year, the 6-foot, 188-pound field-stretcher produced 70 receptions for 1,058 yards and 12 touchdowns and posted a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine in March to boost his profile.

Wilson was a necessary addition for a young Jets team that needed vertical speed. The rookie joins veteran Corey Davis and second-year slot WR Elijah Moore in the Jets' passing attack, which also saw tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin be welcome additions in free agency.

The selection of Wilson ensured quarterback Zach Wilson has a spry deep threat that can utilize his strengths going into his second season. A Wilson to Wilson connection is something the club hopes to become a thing as the new era of Jets football takes shape.