Free-agent RB Phillip Lindsay agrees to one-year contract with Colts

Phillip Lindsay has a new home.

The running back has agreed to a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, his agent announced Tuesday.

Lindsay struggled mightily as a bit of a nomadic running back in 2021, starting the season with the Houston Texans and averaging a paltry 2.6 yards per carry on 50 attempts before he was released in late November. Lindsay landed with the running back-needy Miami Dolphins a day later and managed to marginally improve his numbers to 3.1 yards per carry on 38 attempts.

Statistically, Lindsay was essentially a nonfactor in 2021 with both teams, recording 249 rushing yards and one touchdown on 88 attempts while catching just four passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. He joins a Colts team that already has All-Pro stud Jonathan Taylor and versatile back Nyheim Hines on its depth chart.