Steelers bringing in Andy Weidl for second general manager interview

As the Pittsburgh Steelers put together their second round of general manager interviews, they are looking in-state for a potential hire.
Pittsburgh is bringing in Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl for a second interview, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.
Weidl is the fourth known candidate to get another look, along with Tennessee's Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay's John Spytek and former Buffalo general manager Doug Whaley. Pittsburgh initially interviewed 16 candidates for the role.
A Pittsburgh native, Weidl started his career with the Steelers as a player personnel assistant in 1998 and 1999, working under Steelers greats Tom Donahoe and Bill Nunn. He then spent 16 years as a scout for the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before returning to Pennsylvania in 2016 to join Howie Roseman's personnel department. Weidl has been Eagles VP of player personnel since 2019.