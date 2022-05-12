Steelers bringing in Andy Weidl for second general manager interview

As the Pittsburgh Steelers put together their second round of general manager interviews, they are looking in-state for a potential hire.

Pittsburgh is bringing in Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl for a second interview, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

Weidl is the fourth known candidate to get another look, along with Tennessee's Ryan Cowden, Tampa Bay's John Spytek and former Buffalo general manager Doug Whaley. Pittsburgh initially interviewed 16 candidates for the role.