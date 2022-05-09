Steelers bringing in Doug Whaley for second general manager interview

Around the NFL

Over a week removed from Kevin Colbert's final draft as general manager, the Pittsburgh Steelers continue to search for his replacement.

Pittsburgh is bringing in former Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley this week for a second interview, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per a source.

Whaley is the third known candidate to get a second look from the Steelers, following Ryan Cowden and John Spytek, vice presidents of player personnel for the Tennessee Titans and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, respectively. Pittsburgh initially interviewed 16 candidates for the role.

A Pittsburgh native and former Pitt Panthers defensive back, Whaley spent a decade working under Colbert in the Steelers' personnel department. He was named assistant GM in Buffalo in 2010 and ascended to the GM role in 2013. Under his leadership, Buffalo went 30-34 in four seasons, two with Doug Marrone and two with Rex Ryan as head coach. Robert Woods, Sammy Watkins, Tre'Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Matt Milano were among the notable players selected by Whaley as general manager. The Bills let go of Whaley immediately following the 2017 draft.

Whaley is current the senior vice president of player personnel for the XFL.

