NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Miami Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start.

Coach Brian Flores said the second-year quarterback's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision. Tagovailoa, who's dealing with rib and finger injuries, was active for the Dolphins' Week 9 win over the Texans but ultimately sat behind ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿.

"He's making some progress, but is still somewhat limited," Flores told reporters, noting that Tagovailoa looked good Monday. "He is definitely making progress. He has a fracture in the finger. Definitely some discomfort."

Flores reiterated that this is a medical decision and that Brissett would again get the nod if Miami were playing Tuesday.

"No different than last week," Flores said. "Can Tua do everything we need him to do to have success in the game?"

Wideout Will Fuller, who's been sidelined since Week 4, is also on the mend. Flores said the prized offseason addition has yet to return because of a "significant" finger injury but he's "trending in the right direction."