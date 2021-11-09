NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Miami Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Baltimore Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for Tua Tagovailoa to make his next start.
Coach Brian Flores said the second-year quarterback's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision. Tagovailoa, who's dealing with rib and finger injuries, was active for the Dolphins' Week 9 win over the Texans but ultimately sat behind Jacoby Brissett.
"He's making some progress, but is still somewhat limited," Flores told reporters, noting that Tagovailoa looked good Monday. "He is definitely making progress. He has a fracture in the finger. Definitely some discomfort."
Flores reiterated that this is a medical decision and that Brissett would again get the nod if Miami were playing Tuesday.
"No different than last week," Flores said. "Can Tua do everything we need him to do to have success in the game?"
Wideout Will Fuller, who's been sidelined since Week 4, is also on the mend. Flores said the prized offseason addition has yet to return because of a "significant" finger injury but he's "trending in the right direction."
"He has made a lot of progress," Flores said. "He got some favorable news last couple of days. Hopefully we can get him back out there quickly. He has been in and working."
Injuries/COVID-19
- Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Chase Claypool is undergoing an MRI on a toe injury, coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday.
Roster moves
- The Washington Football Team signed kicker Joey Slye and released kicker Chris Blewitt.
- The Cleveland Browns signed guard Wyatt Teller to a four-year extension. Pelissero reported the deal is worth $56.8 million with $29 million guaranteed.