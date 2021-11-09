Around the NFL

Wyatt Teller, Browns agree to terms on four-year, $56.8M contract extension through 2025

Published: Nov 09, 2021 at 08:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns have locked up guard Wyatt Teller for the long haul.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday morning that the Browns and Teller have reached an agreement on a four-year contract extension, per sources informed of the situation.

Teller's deal is worth $56.8 million over the next four years with $29 million guaranteed, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The $14.2 million per year average in new money makes Teller the third-highest paid guard in the league, behind Washington's Brandon Scherff and Kansas City's Joe Thuney﻿.

A 2018 fifth-round pick by the Buffalo Bills, Teller was slated to be a free agent after the 2021 season. The Browns didn't want one of the best run-blocking guards in the NFL to reach the open market.

After playing eight games as a rookie in Buffalo, Teller was traded to Cleveland in August 2019 for two late-round picks. It took him nearly half a season to earn the starting gig at right guard. He's since become a stud in the Browns' scheme.

A mauler with athletic ability, Teller is perfect for the Browns' run-first approach. The 26-year-old opens gaping holes inside and can pull and crush defenders in space. While a better run-blocker than pass protector, Teller isn't a stooge there either, and has been good picking up blitzes and going one-on-one since taking over the starting gig.

If Teller had made it to the open market, there would have been a feeding frenzy for the guard's services. Cleveland smartly made sure that didn't happen.

