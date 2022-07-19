NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Desmond Ridder is officially under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, signing his fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract Tuesday, the team announced.

The third-round selection out of Cincinnati is the last draft pick of the Falcons' 2022 class to sign his rookie contract.

Ridder, who is currently slotted behind Marcus Mariota in the Falcons' quarterback room, will compete with the veteran for the starting job during training camp.