NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Desmond Ridder is officially under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, signing his fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract Tuesday, the team announced.

The third-round selection out of Cincinnati is the last draft pick of the Falcons' 2022 class to sign his rookie contract.

Ridder, who is currently slotted behind Marcus Mariota in the Falcons' quarterback room, will compete with the veteran for the starting job during training camp.

Atlanta's fourth selection in the 2022 draft, Ridder was the Falcons' second offensive player taken (No. 74 pick) behind first-round receiver Drake London (No. 8). The Falcons also added running back Tyler Allgeier (No. 151) and tight end John FitzPatrick (No. 213) to their young roster.

  • The Las Vegas Raiders signed free-agent wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.
  • The Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterback Nate Stanley, the team announced.
  • The New England Patriots announced the signing of defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms, previously of the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.
  • The New Orleans Saints signed second-round defensive back Alontae Taylor to his rookie contract.
  • New York Jets second-round running back Breece Hall signed his rookie contract Tuesday.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract.

  • The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the physically unable to perform list. Mullen, a 2019 second-round pick, has been a mainstay in the Raiders' starting lineup since his rookie season, but was limited to five games last year due to a toe injury. Hankins has been a starting DT for the Raiders the past four seasons, while Nichols was signed this offseason following four years with the Chicago Bears in which he started 49 games and played in 60.
  • The Los Angeles Chargers placed quarterback Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list.
  • The New England Patriots placed guard Chasen Hines and tackle Bob Steuber on the non-football injury list.
  • The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on the non-football injury list.
  • The New York Jets placed tight end Jeremy Ruckert on the non-football injury list.

Free-agent DB Deshazor Everett pleads guilty to misdemeanor reckless driving

Free-agent defensive back Deshazor Everett on Tuesday pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of misdemeanor reckless driving following his involvement in a fatal single-car crash on Dec. 23, 2021, according to Loudoun County (Virginia) Court records.

DT Eddie Goldman informs Falcons he intends to retire

Falcons DT Eddie Goldman has informed the team he intends to retire just weeks after signing one-year deal.

Pro Football Hall of Fame announces speech order for 2022 Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday the running order of speeches for the Class of 2022 Enshrinement ceremony, with former Green Bay Packers cornerback LeRoy Butler kicking things off and longtime NFL coach Dick Vermeil closing the show.

Carl Nassib hopes for fresh chance to continue NFL career: 'Got a lot in the tank'

Former Raiders DE Nassib already has a half-dozen years of NFL experience under his belt. He's also without a job with training camps opening in mere days. All he's looking for now is a fresh chance to continue his career.

Jets RB Breece Hall signs rookie contract ahead of training camp

The New York Jets have singed their entire 2022 draft class with the signing of RB Breece Hall on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Panthers unveil new all-black helmet, debut set for Week 10 of 2022 season

The Panthers announced Tuesday they will wear new black alternate helmets this season on 'Thursday Night Football' against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10.

Joe Schoen expects to be 'nervous wreck' at first camp as Giants GM: 'It's always very stressful for me'

First-year Giants GM Joe Schoen told Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Monday that he expects to be a "nervous wreck" when practices kick off on July 27, holding his breath and hoping no major injuries pop up.

Cardinals' Isaiah Simmons: 'Everything's 100 percent slowed down' ahead of pivotal third season

After two up-and-down seasons with the Cardinals, linebacker Isaiah Simmons is settling into his role and ready for a big third campaign.

Fred Warner on Trey Lance leading 49ers: 'He's ready for it'

The San Francisco 49ers' biggest question heading into training camp is whether second-year quarterback Trey Lance can lead a playoff-ready team deep into the postseason. Linebacker Fred Warner believes he is up to the task.

Emmanuel Ogbah: Dolphins defense can be 'scary' in 2022

Miami Dolphins pass rusher Emmanuel Ogbah is confident thanks to the team's hot end to last season and the returning players on the roster. He believes that combination could lead to a "scary" defense in 2022.

Falcons, Ravens, Chargers, Dolphins, Patriots, Saints, Giants, Jets rookies report to camp today

The Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New Orleans Saints, New York Giants and New York Jets all have their first-year players reporting today.

