NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, July 19

Desmond Ridder is officially under contract with the Atlanta Falcons, signing his fully guaranteed four-year rookie contract Tuesday, the team announced.
The third-round selection out of Cincinnati is the last draft pick of the Falcons' 2022 class to sign his rookie contract.
Ridder, who is currently slotted behind Marcus Mariota in the Falcons' quarterback room, will compete with the veteran for the starting job during training camp.
Atlanta's fourth selection in the 2022 draft, Ridder was the Falcons' second offensive player taken (No. 74 pick) behind first-round receiver Drake London (No. 8). The Falcons also added running back Tyler Allgeier (No. 151) and tight end John FitzPatrick (No. 213) to their young roster.
Roster moves
- The Las Vegas Raiders signed free-agent wide receiver Isaiah Zuber.
- The Minnesota Vikings have waived quarterback Nate Stanley, the team announced.
- The New England Patriots announced the signing of defensive lineman Jeremiah Pharms, previously of the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers.
- The New Orleans Saints signed second-round defensive back Alontae Taylor to his rookie contract.
- New York Jets second-round running back Breece Hall signed his rookie contract Tuesday.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive tackle Doug Costin to a one-year contract.
Injuries
- The Las Vegas Raiders placed defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, cornerback Trayvon Mullen and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols on the physically unable to perform list. Mullen, a 2019 second-round pick, has been a mainstay in the Raiders' starting lineup since his rookie season, but was limited to five games last year due to a toe injury. Hankins has been a starting DT for the Raiders the past four seasons, while Nichols was signed this offseason following four years with the Chicago Bears in which he started 49 games and played in 60.
- The Los Angeles Chargers placed quarterback Stone Smartt on the non-football injury list.
- The New England Patriots placed guard Chasen Hines and tackle Bob Steuber on the non-football injury list.
- The New Orleans Saints placed wide receiver Rashid Shaheed on the non-football injury list.
- The New York Jets placed tight end Jeremy Ruckert on the non-football injury list.
Tryouts
- The Las Vegas Raiders hosted free-agent defensive backs Isaiah Brown, Jameson Houston and Quenton Meeks for a tryout on Tuesday.
Retirements
- Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Eddie Goldman informed the team Tuesday that he intends to retire. Goldman had signed a one-year contract with the Falcons on July 6.