Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal.

Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.

Goldman, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears ahead of free agency after seven years with the club. The defensive lineman started 73 of 81 games played for Chicago, racking up 175 combined tackles and 13 sacks over his career. Goldman signed a four-year extension with the Bears in 2018, but was cut with one year remaining on the pact.