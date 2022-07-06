Falcons sign former Bears DL Eddie Goldman to one-year deal

The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their defensive line with a veteran addition Wednesday, signing Eddie Goldman to a one-year deal.
Safety Brad Hawkins and punter Dom Maggio were released in corresponding moves.
Goldman, 28, was released by the Chicago Bears ahead of free agency after seven years with the club. The defensive lineman started 73 of 81 games played for Chicago, racking up 175 combined tackles and 13 sacks over his career. Goldman signed a four-year extension with the Bears in 2018, but was cut with one year remaining on the pact.
He is the latest former Chicago player to be signed by Atlanta this offseason, which marks the first with ex-Bears general manager and current Falcons senior personnel executive Ryan Pace in the organization. Others include running back Damien Williams, receiver Damiere Byrd, offensive linemen Germain Ifedi and Elijah Wilkinson and linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. Pace selected Goldman to the Bears in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
The veteran defensive tackle will join Grady Jarrett, Anthony Rush, Vincent Taylor, Marlon Davidson, Ta'Quon Graham and others on the Falcons' front line.