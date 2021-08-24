NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him from being 100 percent for the season opener.

Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that he's concerned about Swift's conditioning with just under three weeks ahead of Week 1.

"We don't know if he's gonna be there," Campbell said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. "We don't know, even if he is, how much we're going to get out of him."

The second-year pro is expected to get a heavy workload in practice Tuesday to test that conditioning, per Campbell.

Swift missed three games during his rookie campaign due to injury.