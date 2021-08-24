NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him from being 100 percent for the season opener.
Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that he's concerned about Swift's conditioning with just under three weeks ahead of Week 1.
"We don't know if he's gonna be there," Campbell said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. "We don't know, even if he is, how much we're going to get out of him."
The second-year pro is expected to get a heavy workload in practice Tuesday to test that conditioning, per Campbell.
Swift missed three games during his rookie campaign due to injury.
The shifty back is expected to split carries with Jamaal Williams this season. However, if Swift isn't full-go for Week 1, that workload for Williams would be larger than projected.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New Orleans Saints tight ends Nick Vannett is undergoing an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of a knee injury sustained in Monday night's preseason game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Fellow TE Adam Trautman (foot/ankle) also left the game due to injury.
- New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton left Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons after a head-to-head collision, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Becton is being evaluated for a head injury. Rookie cornerback Brandin Echols (hip) also left practice.
- Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard (knee) is back in pads for Tuesday's joint practice with the Jets, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says kicker Ryan Succop, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's preseason finale in Houston.
- Buffalo Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four players required to quarantine following a close contact with a training staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
- Los Angeles Rams punter Corey Bojorquez has been activated off the reserve//COVID list.
- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury in Monday night's preseason game, Rapoport reports, that could potentially end his rookie season. Etienne will undergo surgery, and Rapoport adds his recovery timeline is a minimum of 12 weeks.
Signings
- The Carolina Panthers and wideout Robby Anderson have agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension, sources tell Rapoport.
Roster cuts
- The Buffalo Bills have cut tight end Bug Howard, offensive lineman Tyler Gauthier, linebacker Tyrell Adams, safety Tariq Thompson and wideout Lance Lenoir.
- The Washington Football Team have released cornerback Jordan Brown, tackle Rick Leonard, linebacker Justin Phillips, and defensive tackle Justus Reed.
- The Denver Broncos have released linebacker Josh Watson and wide receiver Branden Mack.
- The Carolina Panthers have waived defensive end Kendall Donnerson and released defensive tackle Caraun Reid.
- The Chicago Bears waived offensive lineman Badara Traore.
- The Los Angeles Rams have cut tight end/fullback Kyle Markway.
- The Indianapolis Colts have waived kicker Eddy Pineiro.
- The Philadelphia Eagles waived injured linebacker Joe Ostman.
Preseason news
- Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy announced rookie quarterback Justin Fields will start in Saturday's preseason finale versus the Titans, but maintained Andy Dalton is the Week 1 starter.