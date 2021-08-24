NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Around the NFL

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift is dealing with a groin injury that could keep him from being 100 percent for the season opener.

Coach Dan Campbell said Tuesday that he's concerned about Swift's conditioning with just under three weeks ahead of Week 1.

"We don't know if he's gonna be there," Campbell said, via Chris Burke of The Athletic. "We don't know, even if he is, how much we're going to get out of him."

The second-year pro is expected to get a heavy workload in practice Tuesday to test that conditioning, per Campbell.

Swift missed three games during his rookie campaign due to injury.

The shifty back is expected to split carries with Jamaal Williams this season. However, if Swift isn't full-go for Week 1, that workload for Williams would be larger than projected.

  • New Orleans Saints tight ends Nick Vannett is undergoing an MRI on Tuesday to determine the severity of a knee injury sustained in Monday night's preseason game, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Fellow TE Adam Trautman (foot/ankle) also left the game due to injury.
  • New York Jets left tackle Mekhi Becton left Tuesday's practice for precautionary reasons after a head-to-head collision, coach Robert Saleh told reporters. Becton is being evaluated for a head injury. Rookie cornerback Brandin Echols (hip) also left practice.
  • Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Andre Dillard (knee) is back in pads for Tuesday's joint practice with the Jets, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians says kicker Ryan Succop﻿, who is vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday's preseason finale in Houston.
  • Buffalo Bills wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis are among four players required to quarantine following a close contact with a training staff member who tested positive for COVID-19.
  • Los Angeles Rams punter Corey Bojorquez has been activated off the reserve//COVID list.
  • Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne suffered a serious Lisfranc injury in Monday night's preseason game, Rapoport reports, that could potentially end his rookie season. Etienne will undergo surgery, and Rapoport adds his recovery timeline is a minimum of 12 weeks.

news

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, along with linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano, have entered a five-day re-entry cadence after coming in close contact with a team trainer who tested positive for COVID-19.
news

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

﻿Robby Anderson﻿ has agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields will start in preseason finale, Andy Dalton remains Bears' Week 1 starter

With Andy Dalton expected to enter the regular season as the starter, rookie QB Justin Fields will have one more chance to make an impression when the Bears face the Titans in the preseason finale.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's absence from Patriots an opportunity for rookie QB Mac Jones

Bill Belichick likely will never reveal, in hindsight, how much Cam Newton's five-day absence impacted his decision at Patriots QB1. But on Tuesday, he did at least acknowledge that rookie Mac Jones can take advantage of it.
news

Jason Peters confident he can be Bears' answer at LT: 'I feel good. I've still got my quicks, my strength'

The Bears' hopes to solidify the offensive line rest on the shoulders of a 39-year-old Jason Peters, who was on a fishing boat two weeks ago when he got a call from Juan Castillo about playing in the Windy City in 2021.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury vs. Saints, will undergo further tests

﻿Travis Etienne﻿ was seen limping on the sideline during Monday night's preseason affair between the Jaguars and Saints. The rookie running back was spotting in a walking boot after the Jags' 23-21 loss.
news

Marquez Callaway shows he can be Saints' WR1 with 2-TD performance

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught all five of his targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's preseason victory.
news

Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen signing with Atlanta Falcons

Six days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sees improvement in second preseason outing

Despite facing a harassing Saints pass rush and producing just three points, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence managed to leave no doubt why he should be a rookie starter from the outset.
news

Jameis Winston shines, Taysom Hill sputters in Saints' win over Jaguars

In Round 2 of the Saints' quarterback competition, Jameis Winston turned in a knockout performance, while Taysom Hill looked rushed and uncomfortable. 
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Saints' win over Jaguars on Monday night

The New Orleans Saints were clicking from the start in their preseason victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.
