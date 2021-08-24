Matt Nagy: Justin Fields will start in preseason finale, Andy Dalton remains Bears' Week 1 starter

Saturday's preseason action will be Fields' final chance to develop against an opposing defense. There are strides for the young QB to make, ranging from how quick he gets through his reads to ensuring he has the proper protections called.

Fields, for his part, is rolling with the plan, trusting the coaches are doing what's best for him in the long run.

"I think if the players of a team don't buy into what a coach has to say then that team's not gonna be successful," Fields said. "So, I mean, I pretty much have no choice. That's what's gonna come with the most success is me trusting in coach Nagy and his plan and me just getting better every day. That's ultimately why I'm trusting him because, of course, we all want the same thing, we all want to win games. There's no reason for me not to trust him."

Nagy didn't answer directly when asked how he'd know when Fields would be ready to take over the starting role.

"Part of the evaluation process is, you say to yourself, where did you think Justin was going to be through training camp, and is he where you thought? Is it a little bit better? Is it a little bit worse? And we feel really good with where he's at," Nagy said. "I would say for sure that for his level of where a lot of rookies are at this point in time, he's passed that test. You see what I'm saying? So that's a good thing, we know that. But now it's just growth for every one of these quarterbacks, Justin included.

"Everybody has a different story on how they get to the top, right? Every quarterback in this league has a different story, and there's good examples of guys that have played from Day 1 as a rookie, right? There's great examples of that. There's also great examples of guys that haven't played Day 1, and they've sat a little bit. ... We have to create our own how we do that. The only thing we can do is worry about having those guys just continue to just fight every day and just be awesome in practice, mentally be smart and be productive and always be prepared. That's one thing with those three guys, they will always be prepared. So, that's how we look at it."

Dalton will begin the season under center, but with Fields nipping at his heels already, it's only a matter of time before the rookie inevitably takes over.