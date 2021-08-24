Around the NFL

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

Published: Aug 24, 2021 at 12:13 PM
Chase Goodbread

Robby Anderson has extended his improbable NFL career yet again.

The Carolina Panthers and the wide receiver have agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension, with more than $20 million of that guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the deal. Carolina later announced the agreement, which runs through the 2023 season.

Undrafted out of Temple University in 2016, Anderson was a more-than-pleasant surprise as a rookie for the New York Jets, starting eight games and making 42 catches. His career took off from there, and the Panthers brought him in prior to last season on a two-year deal for $20 million, with $10 million guaranteed. He responded by posting career highs in starts (16), catches (95) and yards (1,096).

The latest payday was certainly due -- Anderson was targeted more by Panthers quarterbacks than any receiver on the team last year (136) and should be a primary option once again for new QB Sam Darnold﻿. The Panthers invested a second-round pick at Anderson's position this year with Terrace Marshall Jr., but clearly enough, Anderson's place in the offense hasn't changed.

Anderson logged his first catch of the preseason last week for 16 yards against the Baltimore Ravens, and figures to see more action Friday when the Panthers face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their final preseason tilt. Their newly paid receiver will face his old team, the Jets, in the regular-season opener.

