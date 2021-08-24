Around the NFL

Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

Published: Aug 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day.

Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.

The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard first reported the news.

Only unvaccinated players are subject to this re-entry cadence, per NFL-NFLPA protocol. On Monday, the Patriots announced quarterback Cam Newton was in the same re-entry cadence period due to a misunderstanding regarding daily COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated players.

Beasley has been very outspoken about his resistance to vaccination, and leading Bills personnel have largely declined to speak publicly on the matter. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sought to address his team's own struggles with its vaccination effort by bringing in renowned epidemiologist and infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Osterholm to speak to the team on Monday.

Related Content

news

Jaguars rookie RB Travis Etienne to undergo foot surgery, likely to miss 2021 season

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars rookie Travis Etienne will undergo surgery on a Lisfranc injury he suffered in Monday night's preseason game, per a source.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Aug. 24

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Tuesday that he's concerned about D'Andre Swift's conditioning as the RB deals with a groin injury with less than three weeks until Week 1. 
news

Panthers, Robby Anderson agree to two-year, $29.5 million extension

﻿Robby Anderson﻿ has agreed to terms on a two-year, $29.5 million contract extension with the Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

Matt Nagy: Justin Fields will start in preseason finale, Andy Dalton remains Bears' Week 1 starter

With Andy Dalton expected to enter the regular season as the starter, rookie QB Justin Fields will have one more chance to make an impression when the Bears face the Titans in the preseason finale.
news

Bill Belichick: Cam Newton's absence from Patriots an opportunity for rookie QB Mac Jones

Bill Belichick likely will never reveal, in hindsight, how much Cam Newton's five-day absence impacted his decision at Patriots QB1. But on Tuesday, he did at least acknowledge that rookie Mac Jones can take advantage of it.
news

Jason Peters confident he can be Bears' answer at LT: 'I feel good. I've still got my quicks, my strength'

The Bears' hopes to solidify the offensive line rest on the shoulders of a 39-year-old Jason Peters, who was on a fishing boat two weeks ago when he got a call from Juan Castillo about playing in the Windy City in 2021.
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne suffered Lisfranc injury vs. Saints, will undergo further tests

﻿Travis Etienne﻿ was seen limping on the sideline during Monday night's preseason affair between the Jaguars and Saints. The rookie running back was spotting in a walking boot after the Jags' 23-21 loss.
news

Marquez Callaway shows he can be Saints' WR1 with 2-TD performance

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway caught all five of his targets for 104 yards and two touchdowns in Monday's preseason victory.
news

Former first-round draft pick Josh Rosen signing with Atlanta Falcons

Six days after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, former first-round quarterback Josh Rosen is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence sees improvement in second preseason outing

Despite facing a harassing Saints pass rush and producing just three points, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence managed to leave no doubt why he should be a rookie starter from the outset.
news

Jameis Winston shines, Taysom Hill sputters in Saints' win over Jaguars

In Round 2 of the Saints' quarterback competition, Jameis Winston turned in a knockout performance, while Taysom Hill looked rushed and uncomfortable. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW