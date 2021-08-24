Cole Beasley among four Bills players required to quarantine following close contact with team trainer

The difference between vaccinated and unvaccinated NFL players has again become notable for a second straight day.

Bills receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis received negative results from their Tuesday COVID-19 tests, but were removed from the team facility and must enter a five-day re-entry cadence mandated by NFL-NFLPA protocols due to their close contact with a member of the team's training staff who tested positive for COVID-19, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport confirmed. Linebackers A.J. Klein and Matt Milano have also entered the same five-day re-entry cadence following their own close contacts with the aforementioned member of the training staff and subsequent negative COVID-19 tests.

The New York Daily News' Pat Leonard first reported the news.

Only unvaccinated players are subject to this re-entry cadence, per NFL-NFLPA protocol. On Monday, the Patriots announced quarterback Cam Newton was in the same re-entry cadence period due to a misunderstanding regarding daily COVID-19 testing requirements for unvaccinated players.