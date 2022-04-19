NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 19

In the aftermath of helping the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl triumph, quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a lucrative extension with the club and has also taken the time to heal up.

Stafford confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that he had a little offseason maintenance that involved taking an anti-inflammatory shot in March that put his arm in a brace briefly. Stafford said Tuesday he's feeling good, evidenced by his presence at the first day of voluntary offseason practices.

Stafford, who joined the Rams via trade ahead of the 2021 season, passed for 4,886 yards in 17 regular-season games during his first year with L.A. He added 41 touchdown passes, which matched a career high, before captaining the squad to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals.