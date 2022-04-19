Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, April 19

Published: Apr 19, 2022 at 04:08 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

In the aftermath of helping the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl triumph, quarterback Matthew Stafford signed a lucrative extension with the club and has also taken the time to heal up.

Stafford confirmed to reporters on Tuesday that he had a little offseason maintenance that involved taking an anti-inflammatory shot in March that put his arm in a brace briefly. Stafford said Tuesday he's feeling good, evidenced by his presence at the first day of voluntary offseason practices.

Stafford, who joined the Rams via trade ahead of the 2021 season, passed for 4,886 yards in 17 regular-season games during his first year with L.A. He added 41 touchdown passes, which matched a career high, before captaining the squad to a Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals.

In other Rams news Tuesday, head coach Sean McVay said the team was still going one day at a time where new deals with defensive lineman Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were concerned, but there has been "good dialogue" with both players. "Those are things that are still at the forefront of our thoughts," McVay said, via the team website's Stu Jackson.

Roster moves

  • The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday the signing of offensive lineman Haggai Chisom Ndubuisi, a Nigerian native who began playing football in 2017 when he was noticed by American coaches at an all-star basketball game in Lagos, Nigeria. Ndubuisi, 21, is a member of the NFL's International Pathway Program and played soccer and basketball prior to joining the Uprise Academy, a football program in Nigeria run by former NFL player Osi Umenyiora.
  • The Atlanta Falcons announced the re-signing of wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus and signed defensive lineman Vincent Taylor.
  • Indianapolis Colts cornerback Stephon Gilmore's two-year deal has a base value of $20 million and a max of $23 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that the deal includes $10.51 million fully guaranteed and $14 million in total guarantees with a Year 1 payout of $10.02 million. The Colts announced wide receiver Ashton Dulin signed his unrestricted free agent tender.
  • The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday they have waived center Drake Jackson. Quarterback John Wolford signed his restricted free agent tender, keeping him under contract for the 2022 season.
  • The Miami Dolphins re-signed defensive tackle Benito Jones.
  • The New York Jets announced the signings of cornerback Javelin Guidry, safety Elijah Riley, wide receiver Jeff Smith and defensive end Tim Ward to their exclusive rights contracts.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed ex-Ravens wide receiver Miles Boykin off waivers, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source. The team later announced it had been awarded Boykin off waivers. Boykin started 24 games for the Ravens through his first three seasons in the league, generating 33 receptions for 470 yards and seven touchdowns. Boykin's 2021 season was cut short by a hamstring injury. The team announced linebacker Marcus Allen signed a one-year restricted free agent tender.
  • The San Francisco 49ers announced offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill and wide receiver Jauan Jennings each signed one-year their one-year contract tenders.
  • The Seattle Seahawks officially announced the signing of quarterback Geno Smith, however, the quarterback's contract was disapproved, Rapoport reported per the transaction wire. The issue is expected to fixed and the contract will go through, Rapoport reported. The one-year deal is for a base salary of $3.5 million including a $500,000 signing bonus with another $3.5 million in incentives, Rapoport reported.

The team had seven players sign their restricted free agent tenders: wide receiver Penny Hart, nose tackle Bryan Mone, linebacker Tanner Muse, defensive back Ryan Neal, defensive back John Reid, linebacker Jon Rhattigan and center Dakoda Shepley.

NFL draft prospect visits

  • The Buffalo Bills hosted Iowa State running back Breece Hall, per Rapoport.
  • The Detroit Lions are hosting Georgia linebacker Quay Walker for a visit on Tuesday, per Rapoport.
  • The Green Bay Packers are bringing in Utah offensive tackle Bam Olaseni for a pre-draft visit, a source tells NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Olaseni, a 6-foot-7, 348-pound London native, began playing football at age 17.
  • The Houston Texans hosted Iowa State running back Breece Hall, per Rapoport.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a pre-draft visit on Monday, per Rapoport.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting South Dakota State quarterback Chris Oladokun for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, per Pelissero. Oladokun is one of the Chiefs' top 30 visits, according to Pelissero.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders hosted Utah offensive tackle Bam Olaseni for a visit, per Pelissero.
  • The New York Giants hosted Iowa State running back Breece Hall, per Rapoport.
  • The New York Jets are hosting LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. for a pre-draft visit on Tuesday, per Rapoport.
  • The Washington Commanders are hosting USC wide receiver Drake London for a pre-draft workout on Tuesday, according to Rapoport, per a source. Washington has also hosted Iowa State running back Breece Hall, per Rapoport.

Free-agent visits

  • The New Orleans Saints are hosting former Dolphins and Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry for a visit on Wednesday, per Rapoport.

NFL coaching news

  • The Pittsburgh Steelers named David Corley as the team's assistant quarterbacks coach. Corley spent the 2021 season with the University of Richmond as the running backs coach.

Related Content

news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. confident 'momentum and everything hasn't slowed down' after torn meniscus sidelined him for 2021 season

With Kevin O'Connell taking over the Vikings' head coaching reins, there is optimism aplenty in the Twin Cities, particularly for the offense, and tight end Irv Smith's healthy return is even more reason for anticipation.

news

Free-agent WR Jarvis Landry visiting with Saints on Wednesday

Former Dolphins, Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is visiting the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Buccaneers say they've had no discussions with Tom Brady on contract extension

Just how much longer Tom Brady intends to play remains to be seen, but for now, there has been no talk between Brady and the Bucs regarding extending him past the 2022 season.

news

Rams' Cooper Kupp not focused on resetting receiver market after lucrative offseason across NFL

Following a season in which he led the league in every major receiving category, Rams WR Cooper Kupp is hoping to receive compensation that allows his team to remain competitive as he enters a contract year.

news

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo declares Sam Darnold as starting quarterback, then walks back statement

New Panthers OC Ben McAdoo named Sam Darnold the team's starting quarterback before realizing he jumped to a conclusion far too early as offseason programs ramp up.

news

Kyler Murray, veteran teammates won't attend Cardinals' voluntary workouts

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray and many of his fellow veteran teammates will not participate in Arizona's offseason conditioning program, instead training on their own, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Baker Mayfield not expected to attend start of Browns' voluntary offseason workout program

Baker Mayfield isn't expected to attend the start of the Cleveland Browns' voluntary offseason workouts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz: We were a better offense with Amari Cooper

Following the offseason trade of Amari Cooper, Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz says there's plenty of room for other Dallas pass-catchers to step their game up in his absence.

news

Patrick Mahomes: Mecole Hardman 'doesn't have to be Tyreek Hill' for Chiefs offense to soar

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes believes Mecole Hardman has the potential to become a consistent playmaker in Kansas City's offense after trading away Tyreek Hill.

news

A.J. Green admits chemistry with Kyler Murray wasn't great in 2021: 'A lot of room (for growth)'

A.J. Green didn't have the season he envisioned in his first year in Arizona. Upon signing his new one-year deal with the Cardinals, Green said he knows his chemistry with Kyler Murray needs work.

news

Tom Brady: 'I know I don't have a lot left,' but there is still a place for me on the field

Tom Brady's retirement reversal caught some off guard, but he couldn't deny the itch to continue competing. Despite retiring for 40 days, the Buccaneers QB never questioned whether he could still physically play.

