NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 21

The Philadelphia Eagles are betting that the absence of Zach Ertz will bring out the best in Dallas Goedert. Their calculated gamble will begin to take shape this weekend.
Philly activated Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The fourth-year tight end tested positive last week and missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, which proved to be Ertz's farewell. The Eagles sent the three-time Pro Bowler to the Cardinals the next day, in a move that was emotional but also inevitable.
Goedert, 26, is five years younger and seemingly better because of that. He's also in a contract year, so the Eagles brass need to know exactly what they have in him before offering a lucrative extension. No longer tied down by a timeshare, Goedert now has the opportunity to produce like a premier tight end.
He's off to a bit of a slow start this year, recording just 15 catches thus far. But he's averaging a career-best 14.4 yards per reception. How he finishes in 2021 will lay the foundation for his future in Philadelphia.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New York Giants coach Joe Judge said running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) will not participate much in Thursday's practice and are unlikely to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
- The Cincinnati Bengals activated running back Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles in practice Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) was activated form injured reserve Thursday and should play tonight versus the Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Also according to Palmer: left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) is expected to play; Odell Beckham is unlikely to play because of a significant shoulder injury; and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) won't be available.
- Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (foot/quad) is expected to start versus the Browns, per Palmer.
Roster signings
- The Green Bay Packers confirmed their acquisition of linebacker Whitney Mercilus.
- The Cleveland Browns elevated quarterback Nick Mullens and cornerback Herb Miller from the practice squad.
- The Denver Broncos elevated receiver John Brown and outside linebacker Pita Taumoepenu from the practice squad.