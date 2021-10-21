Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Oct. 21

Published: Oct 21, 2021 at 11:51 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

The Philadelphia Eagles are betting that the absence of Zach Ertz will bring out the best in ﻿Dallas Goedert﻿. Their calculated gamble will begin to take shape this weekend.

Philly activated Goedert from the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday. The fourth-year tight end tested positive last week and missed the team's Week 6 loss to the Buccaneers, which proved to be Ertz's farewell. The Eagles sent the three-time Pro Bowler to the Cardinals the next day, in a move that was emotional but also inevitable.

Goedert, 26, is five years younger and seemingly better because of that. He's also in a contract year, so the Eagles brass need to know exactly what they have in him before offering a lucrative extension. No longer tied down by a timeshare, Goedert now has the opportunity to produce like a premier tight end.

He's off to a bit of a slow start this year, recording just 15 catches thus far. But he's averaging a career-best 14.4 yards per reception. How he finishes in 2021 will lay the foundation for his future in Philadelphia.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • New York Giants coach Joe Judge said running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) and wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (ankle) will not participate much in Thursday's practice and are unlikely to play Sunday versus the Panthers.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals activated running back Samaje Perine from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Indianapolis Colts announced safety Julian Blackmon suffered a torn Achilles in practice Wednesday and will miss the remainder of the season.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (knee) was activated form injured reserve Thursday and should play tonight versus the Broncos, NFL Network's James Palmer reported. Also according to Palmer: left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) is expected to play; Odell Beckham is unlikely to play because of a significant shoulder injury; and right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) won't be available.
  • Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (foot/quad) is expected to start versus the Browns, per Palmer.

Roster signings

Related Content

news

Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry (knee) from IR ahead of 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Calling the Browns banged up would be an understatement at this point. But not all injury news is bad news for Cleveland on Thursday.

﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ has been activated from IR in time to play in tonight's game against the Broncos.
news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield expected to need shoulder surgery following the season

Ian Rapoport reports that Baker Mayfield is expected to require surgery to repair the torn labrum in his left shoulder, but the belief is that he can deal with the injury through the season. However, incurring more damage could make that plan challenging for the Browns QB.
news

Colts S Julian Blackmon suffered torn Achilles, out for season

The Colts will be without safety ﻿Julian Blackmon﻿ for the remainder of the 2021 season. The team announced the second-year safety tore his Achilles tendon in practice on Wednesday. It's a brutal hit to one of the rising young safeties in the NFL.
news

Giants TE Evan Engram ignoring trade rumors: 'I'm not the type of person to want to tap out'

Despite the possibility that a new environment with less scrutiny could help his career, Giants TE Evan Engram has zero interest in jumping ship.
news

Washington QB Taylor Heinicke on getting out of funk: 'Just try not to be perfect'

﻿Taylor Heinicke﻿ has hit a skid in Washington, throwing just one touchdown to three interceptions over the last two weeks as the Football Team has slid to 2-4.
news

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers have no interest in trading Ronald Jones 

As the trade deadline approaches, speculation has arisen that the Buccaneers could part with Ronald Jones. Asked about the possibility of trading the running back, head coach Bruce Arians dismissed the notion.
news

Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater expected to start against Browns on 'TNF'

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater -- battling foot and quad injuries -- is expected to start in Thursday night's pivotal game against the Browns in Cleveland, according to NFL Network's James Palmer.
news

Lions QB Jared Goff on playing former team: 'Reality is that we need to win'

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will face the quarterback's old squad, the Los Angeles Rams, and the QB he was swapped for, ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, on Sunday and the signal-caller admitted there's some motivation, but above all else is the reality that the 0-6 Lions need to get into the win column. 
news

Seahawks claim QB Jacob Eason off waivers from Colts

With quarterback Russell Wilson set to miss at least two more games while on injured reserve, the Seattle Seahawks improved their quarterback depth by claiming ﻿Jacob Eason﻿ off waivers from the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday, via the league transaction wire. 
news

Kyle Shanahan 'pretty optimistic' Jimmy Garoppolo will be able to play vs. Colts

San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he is "pretty optimistic" about ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ being good to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday night, but doesn't believe Trey Lance will be available. 
news

Week 7 injury report for 2021 NFL season

Official injury designations for each Week 7 game of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW