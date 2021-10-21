Browns activate WR Jarvis Landry (knee) from IR ahead of 'TNF' vs. Broncos

Calling the Browns banged up would be an understatement at this point. But not all injury news is bad news for Cleveland on Thursday.

﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ has been activated from injured reserve in time to play in tonight's game against the Broncos, as NFL Network's James Palmer first reported. The Pro Bowl wideout has been sidelined since suffering a knee sprain in Week 2.

His return couldn't come at a more pivotal time for the 3-3 Browns.

Their dynamic backfield trio of ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿, ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and Kareem Hunt is unavailable, and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ likely won't be either because of a significant shoulder injury. That leaves Landry as the primary weapon for QB fill-in ﻿Case Keenum﻿. We'll see how much chemistry they forged in practice over the past year and change.

Keenum has tons of starting experience but has thrown just 13 passes for the Browns. Landry, despite not garnering the same fanfare as Beckham, has led Cleveland in receiving in each of the past three seasons. He opened the 2021 campaign by catching all six of his targets from Mayfield for 80 yards.