NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without its top wide receiver on Sunday in Green Bay.

Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out versus the Packers, the team announced Saturday.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Claypool injured his hamstring in practice this week. The Steelers WR was originally listed as doubtful after missing Friday's practice.

Claypool leads all Steelers receivers with 15 receptions and 211 receiving yards (zero touchdowns) through three weeks. His absence will certainly be felt for a Steelers offense generating just 16.7 points per game.