NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without its top wide receiver on Sunday in Green Bay.
Chase Claypool (hamstring) has been downgraded to out versus the Packers, the team announced Saturday.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports Claypool injured his hamstring in practice this week. The Steelers WR was originally listed as doubtful after missing Friday's practice.
Claypool leads all Steelers receivers with 15 receptions and 211 receiving yards (zero touchdowns) through three weeks. His absence will certainly be felt for a Steelers offense generating just 16.7 points per game.
In related roster news, the Steelers elevated WR Cody White and tackle Chaz Green to the active roster from the practice squad.
Injuries/COVID-19
- Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher Frank Clark (hamstring) and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) have been downgraded to out versus the Eagles, the team announced. Clark and Ward were originally declared doubtful on Friday.
- Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray (ankle) was injured during Saturday's practice and is undergoing an MRI, NFL network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Initial word says that Murray rolled his ankle, a source tells Rapoport, and the injury doesn't figure to be as bad as it first sounded.
- Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will be questionable for Monday night versus the Chargers, coach Jon Gruden said Saturday. "We'll run him around the field on gameday and see how he feels," Gruden told reporters.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will not travel with the team and won't play in Sunday night's game versus the Patriots, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder) has also been downgraded to out after initially being listed as questionable. Cornerback Carlton Davis (abdomen/rib) was also put on the injury report and is now questionable vs. New England.
- Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (ankle/knee) is being placed on injured reserve and will miss at least three weeks, the team announced.
- Los Angeles Rams linebacker Obo Okoronkwo was activated from injured reserve.
- The Seattle Seahawks downgraded linebacker Benson Mayowa to out for Sunday's game versus the 49ers. The team also announced running back Rashaad Penny was placed on injured reserve.
- Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner has been activated from injured reserve.
Roster signings
- The Los Angeles Rams elevated running back Buddy Howell and linebacker Justin Lawler from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Indianapolis Colts elevated quarterback Brett Hundley and safety Ibraheim Campbell from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Denver Broncos elevated guard Austin Schlottmann and linebacker Curtis Robinson from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Seattle Seahawks elevated tight end Colby Parkinson and tackle Cedric Ogbuehi from the practice squad to the active roster.
- The Dallas Cowboys elevated defensive tackle Austin Faoliu and Justin Hamilton were elevated from the practice squad to the active roster. The team also activated tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and running back Nick Ralston from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements.
Fines
- San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward won't be fined by the NFL for his hit on Packers wide receiver Davante Adams last Sunday night, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. The hit, which briefly knocked Adams out of the game, was reviewed, Pelissero adds, but the NFL's Jon Runyan elected not to issue a fine because initial contact wasn't to the head/neck area.
- Houston Texans linebacker Christian Kirksey was fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on sliding Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in Week 3, Rapoport reports.
Roster cuts
- The Los Angeles Rams waived defensive back J.R. Reed.