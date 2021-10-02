Patriots activate WR N'Keal Harry from injured reserve 

N'Keal Harry is set to make his first appearance of the 2021 regular season.

The Patriots announced they have activated the former first-round receiver from injured reserve ahead of their major Week 4 showdown against the Buccaneers.

Harry landed on IR on Sept. 2 after sustaining a shoulder injury during the preseason.

Saturday's news marks both the return of an intriguing talent and the host of expectations Harry has been saddled with since getting drafted 32nd overall in 2019.

For all the tantalizing skills the Arizona State product brings to the table, Harry has still found himself struggling to put it all together at the next level.