Ravens activate practice squad RB Le'Veon Bell 

The Ravens' backfield has added a possibly major piece ahead of Week 4.

Baltimore announced Saturday that it has activated running back Le'Veon Bell from the practice squad. Bell joined the organization on Sept. 7.

The team also activated practice squad defensive back Kevon Seymour and offensive tackle Andre Smith.

For Bell, Sunday's matchup against the Broncos could be his first gameday action since appearing for the Chiefs in their Divisional Round matchup versus the Browns. Bell logged two carries for six yards in a Kansas City win; he recorded 64 carries for 254 yards and two scores, as well as 13 receptions for 99 yards, in nine regular season appearances for K.C.

Prior to joining the Chiefs, Bell was a member of the Jets for the first five weeks of last season. He spent much of that stretch on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. New York released him in October after failing to trade him, marking the end of a subpar 18-game stint that lasted just under a season and a half.