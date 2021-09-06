NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

The New Orleans Saints are bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1.
NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing receiver Chris Hogan and backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to the 53-man roster, per a source informed of the situation.
It was always the Saints' plan to bring both veterans back. They did so ahead of Week 1. Inking the vested veterans to the 53-man roster ahead of the season opener will guarantee their base salaries.
New Orleans brought in the 33-year-old Hogan in July following news that Michael Thomas was expected to miss the start of the season. The former New England Patriots receiver, and lacrosse player, impressed during camp. While he didn't make the Saints' initial 53-man roster, Sean Payton liked what he saw from the veteran to bring him back for Week 1. Given the youth playing critical roles in the WR corps, adding a veteran like Hogan to the mix makes sense for the Saints.
Siemian will likely slide into the backup role behind starter Jameis Winston, allowing Taysom Hill to resume his duty as gadget player without risking a series of injuries to leave the Saints without a QB on gameday. The situation should be similar to how Winston played backup to Drew Brees last season. Re-signing Siemian takes the pressure off rookie Ian Book to be that emergency QB out of the gate.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (knee) is close to being fully cleared and gearing up to play Sunday against the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. His teammates, Evan Engram, has yet to be ruled out with a calf injury, but is considered a long shot to play.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers activated defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh told reporters receiver Jamison Crowder, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sept. 3 after testing positive, is "day-to-day". Saleh also said Crowder is vaccinated, which could open the door for him to return for Week 1 should he register two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart while no longer being symptomatic. Left tackle Mekhi Becton will be cleared of concussion protocol on Tuesday, per Saleh.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars activated offensive lineman A.J. Cann from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Miami Dolphins placed offensive tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Miami also elevated cornerback Jamal Perry as a COVID-19 replacement.
- The Tennessee Titans activated tight end Geoff Swaim from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Roster signings
- The Chicago Bears signed veteran receiver Breshad Perriman. The wideout was cut by the Lions last week.
- The Washington Football Team signed running back Jonathan Williams to the practice squad.
- The Cleveland Browns signed defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo to the practice squad.
- The New York Jets signed safety Sheldrick Redwine and running back Josh Adams, and added safeties Jarrod Wilson and Adrian Colbert to the practice squad.
- The Cincinnati Bengals signed defensive tackle Mike Daniels to the practice squad.
Roster cuts
- The Las Vegas Raiders are waiving linebacker Tanner Muse, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Muse, a third-round pick out of Clemson in 2020, missed his entire rookie season because of a toe injury, but took starter reps throughout camp and was a core special teamer.
- The Jacksonville Jaguars waived edge rusher Aaron Patrick.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers waived kicker Jose Borregales.
- The Tennessee Titans are waiving cornerback Chris Jones, Pelissero reported. The team later confirmed the move.
- The Chicago Bears waived linebacker Josh Woods.
- The Tennessee Titans released linebacker Justin March-Lillard after activating him from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- The Cincinnati Bengals released cornerback Winston Rose from the practice squad.