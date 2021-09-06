Around the NFL

Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Sep 06, 2021 at 09:55 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday that the Dolphins placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team later confirmed the news, and elevated corner Jamal Perry as a replacement.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Shaheen landed on the list as the result of a positive test. Pelissero added that the 26-year-old has had no major symptoms, but will be required to quarantine because he's unvaccinated, officially ruling him out for Week 1.

It's unclear at this point whether Jackson tested positive or is considered a close contact. This is Shaheen's second time on the COVID list in just over a month.

Shaheen has been staunchly against being vaccinated against COVID-19. Jackson's status is unknown.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 must be asymptomatic with two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart before returning. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to isolate for at least 10 days regardless of symptoms. Unvaccinated players who are deemed a close contact must isolate for five days and continually test negative before returning to the team facility. Vaccinated players aren't required to isolate due to close contacts.

If Jackson cannot play in the season opener in Foxborough, it would be a massive blow to Miami, especially facing a revamped Pats defense that looked feisty with newcomer Matt Judon during preseason action. If Jackson, a 2020 first-round pick who started 12 games last season, can't play Sunday, Greg Little would likely be in line to get the start.

Related Content

news

Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.
news

Bill Belichick clarifies previous vaccination remarks: 'As a team, we're better off if everyone is vaccinated'

Patriots coach Bill Belichick suggested last week the number of vaccinated players and coaches who have been affected by COVID has been "a pretty high number," adding the belief "that vaccination solves every problem" is unsubstantiated.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Sept. 6

New Orleans is bringing two veteran players back into the fold ahead of Week 1. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Saints are re-signing WR ﻿Chris Hogan﻿ and backup QB ﻿Trevor Siemian﻿ to the 53-man roster.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys offense will be without its 'best player' after Zack Martin's positive COVID test

The Cowboys are preparing for the season-opening game against the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers without star guard Zack Martin, the team's most vital player, according to Ezekiel Elliott.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley (knee) close to being fully cleared for Week 1 vs. Broncos

Coming back from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2020 season, Giants RB Saquon Barkley is set to play in the season opener versus Denver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Sunday, Sept. 5

The 49ers are adding an accomplished veteran to their secondary. CB Josh Norman has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with the Niners, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Cowboys G Zack Martin tests positive for COVID-19, will not play in season opener vs. Bucs

With the 2021 season opener just days away, the Cowboys have announced they'll be without one of their starters to begin the year.
news

Tom Brady reveals he contracted COVID-19 shortly after Bucs' SBLV championship boat parade 

As the NFL's COVID-19 vaccination rate continues to rise, Bucs QB Tom Brady reveals his bout with the virus shortly after the Super Bowl LV championship parade.
news

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill activated off reserve/COVID-19 list

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back ﻿Jeremy McNichols﻿ were activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Sept. 4

The latest NFL news from the final Saturday of the preseason. 
news

Longtime former Steelers player, broadcaster Tunch Ilkin dies at age of 63

Tunch Ilkin, who played for the Steelers from 1980-1992 and earned a pair of Pro Bowl selections, has passed away. He retired from being a Steelers broadcaster in June to focus on his battle with ALS.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW