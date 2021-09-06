Dolphins place LT Austin Jackson, TE Adam Shaheen on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are dealing with COVID-19 issues ahead of the season opener against the New England Patriots.

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Monday that the Dolphins placed starting left tackle Austin Jackson and tight end Adam Shaheen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team later confirmed the news, and elevated corner Jamal Perry as a replacement.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Shaheen landed on the list as the result of a positive test. Pelissero added that the 26-year-old has had no major symptoms, but will be required to quarantine because he's unvaccinated, officially ruling him out for Week 1.

It's unclear at this point whether Jackson tested positive or is considered a close contact. This is Shaheen's second time on the COVID list in just over a month.

Shaheen has been staunchly against being vaccinated against COVID-19. Jackson's status is unknown.

Vaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 must be asymptomatic with two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart before returning. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to isolate for at least 10 days regardless of symptoms. Unvaccinated players who are deemed a close contact must isolate for five days and continually test negative before returning to the team facility. Vaccinated players aren't required to isolate due to close contacts.