Bucs activate DL Ndamukong Suh from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are welcoming an important piece back into the fold ahead of Thursday's season opener.

Tampa Bay activated defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh from the reserve/COVID-19 list, setting the imposing pass rusher up to play against the Cowboys in three days. Suh was placed on the list Aug. 28.

In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Jose Borregales.

Suh's return adds yet another headache-inducing matchup for a Dallas offensive line that will be without star guard Zack Martin to account for. The Cowboys announced on Sunday that Martin will miss Week 1 after testing positive for the virus.