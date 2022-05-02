NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 2

Davis joined a Falcons squad in need of offensive talent in 2021 in a move that also returned him to his native Atlanta. He received 138 carries, gaining just 3.6 yards per carry in an offense that ended up deploying running back Cordarrelle Patterson as a do-everything playmaker and diverting targets to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts .

Davis didn't see as much action as he might have expected, finishing with fewer carries than in his final season in Carolina. He'll hit the open market at 29 years old after the draft with the hope he'll be able to land on a roster with a chance to compete for a spot this summer.