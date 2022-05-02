NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 2

Around the NFL

Mike Davis' return home lasted just one season.

The veteran running back announced his release from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday with a tweet of appreciation.

Davis joined a Falcons squad in need of offensive talent in 2021 in a move that also returned him to his native Atlanta. He received 138 carries, gaining just 3.6 yards per carry in an offense that ended up deploying running back Cordarrelle Patterson as a do-everything playmaker and diverting targets to rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

Davis didn't see as much action as he might have expected, finishing with fewer carries than in his final season in Carolina. He'll hit the open market at 29 years old after the draft with the hope he'll be able to land on a roster with a chance to compete for a spot this summer.

Roster moves

  • The Houston Texans are signing former Seahawks defensive end Rasheem Green to a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. Green logged 6.5 sacks in 16 starts with Seattle in 2021.
  • The Kansas City Chiefs are signing undrafted Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars announced the addition of 15 undrafted free agents and the release of offensive lineman Brandon Murphy and linebacker Elijah Sullivan.

