49ers re-sign veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to one-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers aren't giving up on Jason Verrett.

The 30-year-old has re-signed with the 49ers, the team announced Monday.

Verrett has been with San Francisco since he signed as a free agent in 2019, but he's only played in 15 games in the last three seasons combined.

It is incredibly difficult to identify a player with worse injury luck than Verrett. The former 2014 first-round pick of the Chargers has played in double-digit games in just two seasons in his seven-year career, which included an entire year missed (2018) due to a torn Achilles. He's torn his ACL twice, had another season cut short due to a knee issue that required surgery, and missed all but one game in 2019 due to an ankle injury.

When he's healthy, Verrett has played well. He earned a Pro Bowl selection as a replacement for Darrelle Revis in 2016 and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed in 2020, his only other campaign in which he played more than six games.