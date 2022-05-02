49ers re-sign veteran cornerback Jason Verrett to one-year contract

The San Francisco 49ers aren't giving up on Jason Verrett.
The 30-year-old has re-signed with the 49ers, the team announced Monday.
Verrett has been with San Francisco since he signed as a free agent in 2019, but he's only played in 15 games in the last three seasons combined.
It is incredibly difficult to identify a player with worse injury luck than Verrett. The former 2014 first-round pick of the Chargers has played in double-digit games in just two seasons in his seven-year career, which included an entire year missed (2018) due to a torn Achilles. He's torn his ACL twice, had another season cut short due to a knee issue that required surgery, and missed all but one game in 2019 due to an ankle injury.
When he's healthy, Verrett has played well. He earned a Pro Bowl selection as a replacement for Darrelle Revis in 2016 and recorded 60 tackles, two interceptions and seven passes defensed in 2020, his only other campaign in which he played more than six games.
Verrett just hasn't had good fortune when it comes to his health. The 49ers likely aren't expecting much from him, but bringing Verrett -- who has fought to return time and time again -- back into the fold certainly won't hinder them in 2022.