Browns sign former Texas Tech basketball player Marcus Santos-Silva to play tight end

A former All-Big 12 honorable mention selection is heading to the Cleveland Browns.

A former All-Big 12 standout in basketball, that is.

The Browns announced Monday they have signed Marcus Santos-Silva, who played basketball at Texas Tech the past two seasons.

Santos-Silva, listed at 6-foot-7, 250 pounds on the Texas Tech website, will go from playing forward to tight end.

He's coming off a super senior season in which who averaged 4.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. A season prior, Santos-Silva tallied 8.3 points per game and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds and 1.1 blocks per game.

The Browns' tight end room already includes incumbent starter David Njoku and Harrison Bryant, among others, but head coach Kevin Stefanski is a huge proponent of two-tight end sets.

Switching a big-bodied basketball player into a tight end isn't new in the NFL, with the most well-known being Tony Gonzalez and Antonio Gates. While Gonzalez played basketball and football in college, Gates did not.

Cleveland is hoping Santos-Silva will make a productive switch. So too are the Jacksonville Jaguars, who invited former Clemson basketball player Naz Bohannon to their rookie minicamp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.