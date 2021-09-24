Around the NFL

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

Published: Sep 24, 2021 at 01:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third?

The Arizona Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury. He played all but a couple snaps in last week's win over the Vikings, while also catching his third touchdown of the year.

Despite Hopkins' inactivity in practice, teammate A.J. Green told reporters Thursday that "he'll be fine."

"Hop don't miss games," Green asserted.

Hopkins hasn't since Week 17 of the 2019 season, when his Texans had already locked up the AFC South title.

Injuries/COVID-19

  • New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
  • Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is doubtful to play Sunday versus the Steelers.
  • Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Seahawks. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) is out. Cornerback Harrison Hand was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday versus the Giants.
  • Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday against the Buccaneers.
  • Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden said running back ﻿Josh Jacobs﻿ (toe/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
  • New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) are questionable for Sunday versus the Falcons.
  • Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) is not expected to play Monday against the Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Andre Dillard would fill in for Mailata, whose absence likely won't be long term, Garafolo added.
  • Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said guard Elgton Jenkins will be doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
  • Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said rookie cornerback Caleb Farley and tight end Anthony Firkser will not play Sunday versus the Colts.
  • Chicago Bears defensive linemen Akiem Hicks (illness/knee), Eddie Goldman (knee) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (toe) are questionable for Sunday versus the Browns.
  • Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Carson Wentz will "probably be a game-time decision" for Sunday's game against the Titans. He's listed as questionable.
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was not included in the team's injury report and thus is on track to make his 2021 debut.
  • Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Matt Rhule said cornerback Jaycee Horn broke three bones in his foot during Thursday night's win over the Texans. Rapoport reported that the rookie will likely miss 2-3 months.
  • Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper told reporters he suffered a cracked rib in Dallas' Week 1 loss but plans to play Monday night against the Eagles. "It's getting better every day," Cooper said. "I'll be ready."

Related Content

news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is back. The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021.
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is going to miss some time again. The Panthers star running back is expected to be out a few weeks as the team continues to run tests on the hamstring injury that he suffered Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

The postseason is coming to Monday night! The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will include a game on Monday night, the league announced Friday.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not fretting critics of contract, embraces role with Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott -- the second-highest paid running back in the NFL -- isn't fretting those criticizing his contract and is embracing the Cowboys' one-two punch combo with RB Tony Pollard. 
news

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Making his first NFL start on Thursday night, Texans QB Davis Mills reflects on his debut and takes away the good and bad from Thursday night's loss to Carolina.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn likely out 2-3 months with broken foot

﻿Jaycee Horn﻿'s rookie season might be over. The starting cornerback is feared to have broken multiple bones in the metatarsal area in his foot and is looking at a 2-3 month recover with surgery, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW