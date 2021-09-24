NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

DeAndre Hopkins has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third?
The Arizona Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury. He played all but a couple snaps in last week's win over the Vikings, while also catching his third touchdown of the year.
Despite Hopkins' inactivity in practice, teammate A.J. Green told reporters Thursday that "he'll be fine."
"Hop don't miss games," Green asserted.
Hopkins hasn't since Week 17 of the 2019 season, when his Texans had already locked up the AFC South title.
Injuries/COVID-19
- New York Jets coach Robert Saleh said wide receiver Jamison Crowder (groin) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
- Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said wide receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) is doubtful to play Sunday versus the Steelers.
- Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (ankle) is listed as questionable to play Sunday versus the Seahawks. Linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) is out. Cornerback Harrison Hand was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage (ankle) and cornerback A.J. Terrell (concussion) have been ruled out for Sunday versus the Giants.
- Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) will likely be a game-time decision for Sunday against the Buccaneers.
- Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden said running back Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
- New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (calf) and wide receiver Kenny Golladay (hip) are questionable for Sunday versus the Falcons.
- Philadelphia Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata (knee) is not expected to play Monday against the Cowboys, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Andre Dillard would fill in for Mailata, whose absence likely won't be long term, Garafolo added.
- Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said guard Elgton Jenkins will be doubtful for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
- Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said rookie cornerback Caleb Farley and tight end Anthony Firkser will not play Sunday versus the Colts.
- Chicago Bears defensive linemen Akiem Hicks (illness/knee), Eddie Goldman (knee) and defensive back Eddie Jackson (toe) are questionable for Sunday versus the Browns.
- Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich said quarterback Carson Wentz will "probably be a game-time decision" for Sunday's game against the Titans. He's listed as questionable.
- Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham was not included in the team's injury report and thus is on track to make his 2021 debut.
- Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss a few weeks with a hamstring injury, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Coach Matt Rhule said cornerback Jaycee Horn broke three bones in his foot during Thursday night's win over the Texans. Rapoport reported that the rookie will likely miss 2-3 months.
- Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper told reporters he suffered a cracked rib in Dallas' Week 1 loss but plans to play Monday night against the Eagles. "It's getting better every day," Cooper said. "I'll be ready."