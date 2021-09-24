Around the NFL

Odell Beckham Jr. not listed on Browns' final injury report, expected to play vs. Bears

Published: Sep 24, 2021 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Odell Beckham is back.

The Browns' star receiver did not appear on the team's Friday injury report, meaning he's expected to suit up and play for the first time in 2021 when Cleveland hosts the Bears. Beckham hasn't seen the field since he suffered a season-ending ACL injury in Week 7 last year.

Without Beckham, the Browns won seven of their final 11 contests last season, capping a surprising run to the playoffs with an upset win over Pittsburgh in their wild-card meeting. Cleveland could have used Beckham on many occasions, especially in the Browns' close loss to the Chiefs in the Divisional Round, but forged onward with a group consisting of Jarvis Landry﻿, Rashard Higgins﻿, Donovan Peoples-Jones and KhaDarel Hodge﻿.

Landry is now the one on injured reserve following an MCL injury suffered in the Browns' Week 2 win over the Texans. He won't be suited up to welcome his best friend back to the field, but he'll hope to rejoin him following his three-week stay on IR.

Beckham was off to a strong start before his knee injury in 2020, catching 23 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. His three-touchdown explosion (two receiving, one rushing) in Dallas helped the Browns upset the Cowboys in a shootout and stood as his best performance as a Brown, signaling hope he'd be able to rediscover his superstar form in 2020. The knee injury ended that optimism, as Beckham headed toward a long, largely secluded rehab process that saw him avoid speaking with reporters until this week.

With Beckham back in the fold, Cleveland will aim to improve its overall passing production. Baker Mayfield leads the league in completion percentage, but has thrown just one touchdown pass in two games: a 33-yard screen to rookie Demetric Felton﻿. The Browns are remarkably strong at running back, meaning they don't need to rely on Mayfield to throw for 300-plus yards per game for them to have a chance to win. But getting Beckham involved certainly wouldn't hurt their offensive rhythm, with which they struggled in the first half Sunday.

Beckham's timing couldn't be better following Landry's injury. We'll see if it helps Cleveland improve to 2-1 Sunday against the Bears.

In other Browns injury news, tackle Chris Hubbard and linebacker Sione Takitaki were ruled out, while starting offensive linemen JC Tretter and Jedrick Wills are questionable to play.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 24

﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ has missed just two games in his storied career. Will Sunday be the third? The Cardinals' Pro Bowl wideout is a game-day decision for Sunday against the Jaguars, per coach Kliff Kingsbury. Hopkins, who has not practiced all week, is nursing a rib injury.
news

Carson Wentz (ankles) returns to Colts practice, a 'game-time decision' vs. Titans

The Colts might not have to resort to whatever plan B is this weekend. ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ (sprained ankles) returned to practice Friday, according to local reporters in attendance. 
news

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey (hamstring) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ is going to miss some time again. The Panthers star running back is expected to be out a few weeks as the team continues to run tests on the hamstring injury that he suffered Thursday night, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson 'super anxious' to rebound from 4-INT outing

﻿Zach Wilson﻿ is ready to move on from his four-interception game against the Patriots in Week 2 as the Jets prepare to head to Denver to take on the 2-0 Broncos.
news

Nick Sirianni wears 'Beat Dallas' T-shirt to news conference

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni enters just his third game leading Philadelphia but understands the rivalry with the Dallas Cowboys well.

The first-year coach wore a "Beat Dallas" T-shirt to his Thursday news conference ahead of Monday night's game in Texas.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady ready for challenge of facing 'really good' Rams defense

Tom Brady has played 22 years in the NFL but will experience the first game of his career in Los Angeles on Sunday when the Buccaneers visit the Rams. 
news

Super Wild Card Weekend to include Monday night game

The postseason is coming to Monday night! The NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend will include a game on Monday night, the league announced Friday.
news

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott not fretting critics of contract, embraces role with Tony Pollard

Ezekiel Elliott -- the second-highest paid running back in the NFL -- isn't fretting those criticizing his contract and is embracing the Cowboys' one-two punch combo with RB Tony Pollard. 
news

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills looking for areas to improve after first start

Making his first NFL start on Thursday night, Texans QB Davis Mills reflects on his debut and takes away the good and bad from Thursday night's loss to Carolina.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Panthers' win over Texans

On an evening in which notable injuries brought about unfortunate news for the Carolina Panthers, they still emerged undefeated with a victory over the Houston Texans.
news

Panthers first-round pick Jaycee Horn likely out 2-3 months with broken foot

﻿Jaycee Horn﻿'s rookie season might be over. The starting cornerback is feared to have broken multiple bones in the metatarsal area in his foot and is looking at a 2-3 month recover with surgery, Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW