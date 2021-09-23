Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) on making season debut in Week 3: 'We'll see'

With the Browns' receiving corps in flux, anticipation surrounding Odell Beckham﻿'s return has grown stronger.

Wednesday was a notable day for the star receiver in that regard as Cleveland listed him as a full practice participant for the first time since he tore his ACL last October.

On Thursday, Beckham was asked if his reported progress means he'll make his season debut on Sunday against the Bears. His response was a vague "we'll see."

"Everything going smooth," Beckham continued, per ESPN. "Part of the progression, working my way into it. Everything feeling good. Just taking it day-by-day."

Aside from the obvious boost OBJ's return would bring to the Browns' offense, the wideout's status is doubly important following the team's decision to place his good buddy Jarvis Landry (MCL sprain) on injured reserve Tuesday.

As is the case with all injury recoveries, whether minor or major, it's in the best interest of both the player and team to be patient. Still, Baker Mayfield and the Browns would love to have Beckham back in the lineup for Week 3.

OBJ's comments suggest his gameday status could end up being a game-time decision. If that is indeed the reality, there's only thing left for the Browns and their rabid fans to do and that's wait, much like they have for the past 11 months.

"I'm going to be excited," Beckham shared. "I've worked extremely hard to not only get back, but improve and be better than I ever have been.