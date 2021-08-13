Bears activate DL Eddie Goldman from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ is finally on his way back to the field for the Chicago Bears.

The team officially announced Friday that Goldman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Goldman went on the reserve list on Aug. 3.

The nose tackle opted out of the 2020 season due to concerns over COVID. There was some chatter over the summer that Goldman could retire. He also skipped the team's June minicamp.

In the end, Goldman reported to training camp last month. After his stint on the COVID-19 list, Goldman will return to a defense he's helped man since becoming a second-round pick in 2015. The gap-filler was sorely missed in the middle of Chicago's D last year. The hope is that the time off for the 27-year-old doesn't show when he gets back on the field.

In a corresponding move, the Bears waived receiver ﻿Thomas Ives﻿.