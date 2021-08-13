Around the NFL

Veteran RB Dion Lewis retires after eight seasons in NFL, one Super Bowl title

Published: Aug 13, 2021 at 06:01 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Dion Lewis﻿' incredible NFL career is over.

The former Super Bowl champion running back is retiring, his agent announced Friday.

ESPN first reported the news.

A fifth-round pick in 2011 by Philadelphia, Lewis played sparingly in his first two seasons. After a trade to Cleveland in 2013, the RB suffered a possible career-threatening leg fracture that cost him two full seasons.

Speed and shiftiness his forte, there were questions about whether Lewis could get back into form and become a contributor. The Patriots gave him a shot, signing him to a future/reserve contract at the end of the 2014 season.

The injury battles weren't over just yet.

Lewis made the Pats 2015 roster and showed promise out of the gate, compiling 258 scrimmage yards in the first two weeks. A shifty runner who could find creases and played a big role in Tom Brady's passing attack, Lewis looked the ideal complement to LeGarrette Blount. After just three games, the Pats handed the back a contract extension, underscoring their belief that he'd be a key cog.

Weeks later, Lewis blew out his ACL, costing him the final eight games of 2015 and the first half of the 2016 season.

The 5-foot-8 back returned for the back half of the season and aided the Patriots' Super Bowl run. He was listed as the starter in Super Bowl LI, New England's famous come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Lewis enjoyed his best season with the Pats in 2017, generated 895 rushing yards and six TDs to go along with 214 receiving yards and another three scores.

He left New England that offseason with a bitter taste in his mouth, signing with Tennessee, who'd just hired coach Mike Vrabel. Lewis spent two years with the Titans, earning 726 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards and three total scores.

Lewis played 16 games in 2020 for the New York Giants, earning 242 scrimmage yards and three TDs.

For his career, which spanned 10 years (playing in eight seasons), Lewis finishes with 2,425 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs, 1,408 receiving yards and eight pass-catching scores.

Early on, it looked like Lewis' career would be ended by injury before it got off the turf. He persevered. Now he retires with a Super Bowl ring and respect for all he overcame.

Related Content

news

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll 'can't even imagine' Jamal Adams not playing Week 1

When asked if he sees any chance safety Jamal Adams won't suit up for Seattle's regular-season opener against Indianapolis, Pete Carroll was dismissive when replying, "I'm not even thinking about that at all." 
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 13

﻿Eddie Goldman﻿ is finally on his way back to the field for the Chicago Bears. The team officially announced Friday that Goldman has been activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Jaguars' Urban Meyer on CB C.J. Henderson: 'He's doing good. He's been fighting'

Jaguars CB ﻿C.J. Henderson﻿ is getting back into the flow after missing the early portion of training camp.
news

Dwayne Haskins performs like a 'jazz player' in bid to earn Steelers' No. 2 QB job

﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿' bid to put heat on Mason ﻿Mason Rudolph﻿ for the Steelers' No. 2 QB gig gained gravitas Thursday night. 
news

Cam Newton jokes Chase Young is 'smaller than I thought' after taking big hit

Chase Young played just 11 snaps in Thursday night's preseason game against the Patriots. In that brief time, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year made his presence felt. Forcefully.
news

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin glad to see LB Devin Bush (ACL) get his 'feet wet' in preseason action

Steelers LB Devin Bush saw action in Thursday night's 24-16 win over the Eagles, the first time he's been in a game since tearing his ACL in Oct. 2020.
news

Jalen Hurts on Eagles WR Quez Watkins: 'That guy is not a secret anymore'

A 2020 sixth-round pick out of Southern Miss, Quez Watkins played in 13 games as a rookie, compiling just seven catches for 106 yards and a TD. Thursday night, he scored a 79-yard touchdown and came close to another long score.
news

Belichick: Mac Jones exhibits 'some good things, plenty of things' to improve on in preseason debut

The numbers won't tell the story. One preseason game won't either. But Mac Jones looked like he belonged in his preseason pro debut. Cam Newton didn't look much different than he did the last time he took an NFL field.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Thursday's doubleheader

The Pittsburgh Steelers faced the host Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team tackled the New England Patriots on Thursday to kick off Week 1 of the preseason. Here's what we learned. 
news

Tra Thomas, Jon Runyan to be inducted into Eagles Hall of Fame

Offensive tackles Jon Runyan and Tra Thomas spent the better part of a decade contributing to one of the most successful eras in Eagles history. It's fitting that they would be honored for it together. The duo will be inducted into the Eagles Hall of Fame on Oct. 14, the team announced during halftime of Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.
news

Jaguars trading former Pro Bowl LB Joe Schobert to Steelers

The Steelers have agreed to a trade with the Jaguars for veteran linebacker Joe Schobert, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW