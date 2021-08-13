Veteran RB Dion Lewis retires after eight seasons in NFL, one Super Bowl title

Dion Lewis﻿' incredible NFL career is over.

The former Super Bowl champion running back is retiring, his agent announced Friday.

ESPN first reported the news.

A fifth-round pick in 2011 by Philadelphia, Lewis played sparingly in his first two seasons. After a trade to Cleveland in 2013, the RB suffered a possible career-threatening leg fracture that cost him two full seasons.

Speed and shiftiness his forte, there were questions about whether Lewis could get back into form and become a contributor. The Patriots gave him a shot, signing him to a future/reserve contract at the end of the 2014 season.

The injury battles weren't over just yet.

Lewis made the Pats 2015 roster and showed promise out of the gate, compiling 258 scrimmage yards in the first two weeks. A shifty runner who could find creases and played a big role in Tom Brady's passing attack, Lewis looked the ideal complement to LeGarrette Blount. After just three games, the Pats handed the back a contract extension, underscoring their belief that he'd be a key cog.

Weeks later, Lewis blew out his ACL, costing him the final eight games of 2015 and the first half of the 2016 season.

The 5-foot-8 back returned for the back half of the season and aided the Patriots' Super Bowl run. He was listed as the starter in Super Bowl LI, New England's famous come-from-behind win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Lewis enjoyed his best season with the Pats in 2017, generated 895 rushing yards and six TDs to go along with 214 receiving yards and another three scores.

He left New England that offseason with a bitter taste in his mouth, signing with Tennessee, who'd just hired coach Mike Vrabel. Lewis spent two years with the Titans, earning 726 rushing yards, 564 receiving yards and three total scores.

Lewis played 16 games in 2020 for the New York Giants, earning 242 scrimmage yards and three TDs.

For his career, which spanned 10 years (playing in eight seasons), Lewis finishes with 2,425 rushing yards, 13 rushing TDs, 1,408 receiving yards and eight pass-catching scores.