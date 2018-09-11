NFL Power Rankings, Week 2: Aaron Rodgers restores Packers

Bucs fans would probably like to see Tampa even higher than No. 18, but we need to see more than one stirring week from Dirk Koetter's outfit. That said, a nine-spot jump is significant in these here rankings. Storming the Superdome and beating the hyped Saints is no small feat. And it was no fluke, either: The Buccaneers controlled the game throughout. Two concerns, though. To start, the reconstructed defense gave up 40 points and 475 yards of offense. That first point bleeds into the second, which is that Ryan Fitzpatrick can't be expected to play like Dan Fouts -- with that Dan Fouts beard of his -- every week. The D must get some stops. And actually, upon further thought, Fitzpatrick's beard more resembles those dudes in the Sam Adams commercials, but whatever. That beard got the game ball on Sunday.