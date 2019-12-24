NFL Power Rankings, Week 17: Seattle sinks after disastrous day

The Chargers are done in 2019 after Sunday's season finale against the Chiefs. The question that hangs over this nomadic franchise is whether Sunday will also mark the end of Philip Rivers' long tenure with the team. One answer we do have: Rivers wants to keep playing. "I'm capable enough physically and mentally, there's no question," Rivers said after a 24-17 loss to the Raiders. "Yes, I do want to play football. I do, and that's how I feel deep down as I stand here." Rivers made it clear in his press conference that he's plugged into the outside criticism of his play and the idea that, at 38, he's close to the end of a fine career. Great athletes have a way of using doubters as fuel, and Rivers suddenly has an army of them. You just wonder if the Chargers will give him the chance to do it on their dime.