Marshawn Lynch returns to Seahawks for playoff run

Prepare the Richter scale. Beast Mode is back in Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch has signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agent confirmed Monday night.

Lynch is returning to the Seahawks to fill a void created by a rash of injuries suffered in Week 16, including a season-ending hip fracture for Chris Carson, the team's leading rusher.

Carson rushed for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in his best season as a pro, helping pace the Seattle ground game in an effort that saw the Seahawks win 11 of their first 15 games. He'll be forced to watch the rest from home, though, as the Seahawks continue into the playoffs without him.

The Seahawks also lost C.J. Prosise to injury in their Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, prompting the need to add running backs.

In addition to signing Lynch, the Seahawks also added former Seattle running back Robert Turbin, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2012 through 2014 after Seattle drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. In those three years, Turbin logged 274 touches for 1,355 yards from scrimmage and two scores. Turbin was a member of Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII champion team in 2013 and most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Lynch last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018, appearing in six games and rushing 90 times for 376 yards and three touchdowns before his season ended prematurely due to injury. It seemed at the time to be the last time we'd see the 33-year-old Lynch on an NFL field. That is, until Monday.

We'll see how quickly Lynch can get into game shape, as he's been without a team since the end of the 2018 season; NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Lynch has been working out intensely in recent weeks. This gem from The Athletic's Matt Schneidman illustrates how interesting Lynch's acclimation process could be:

Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at a parking lot tailgate in Oakland eight days ago for the Raiders' last game there. Now he's gonna start for the Seahawks in the playoffs.



Legend. â Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 23, 2019

As we wait to see how prepared Lynch is for game action, we can be sure of one detail: Seahawks fans will come ready with their bags of Skittles for the running back famously fueled by the candy. We'll soon learn how sweet January might be for Seattle.