Texans' Will Fuller (groin) to miss Week 17 vs. Titans

The Houston Texans won't have Will Fuller in Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans, and possibly longer.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the speedy wideout's groin injury suffered in the Week 16 win over Tampa Bay will keep him off the field in the season finale, and is likely a three-week injury, per sources informed of the situation.

Fuller suffered the groin injury just 18 snaps into Saturday's win and catching two targets for 11 yards.

Following tests, Fuller has an outside chance to play in the Texans' first-round playoff game, and will likely be available if Houston advances, Rapoport added.

While the division is already won, the Texans still have something to play for in Week 17. Houston currently sits as the No. 4 seed but could leap into the No. 3 spot -- and thus avoid the Buffalo Bills in Round 1 -- with a win and a Kansas City loss next week.

Fuller's groin issue is the latest injury to derail the receiver's season. The wideout missed four games this year while dealing with a hamstring injury.

The wideout makes the Texans' offense worlds more explosive when he's on the field. Sans Fuller, the Houston offense is too often a compressed amalgam. When Fuller is available, a firework show has the potential to breakout.

For all of his importance, the receiver's injury history continues to plague, in his fourth season, Fuller has yet to play in more than 14 games in a season. Missing Week 17 will mark his 20th missed regular-season bout in the past three years.

The Texans will hope that the key wideout can recover quickly and be ready for January football.