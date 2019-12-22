Dwayne Haskins carted off with ankle injury vs. Giants

On a scramble to the left that ended with a Markus Golden sack, Redskins rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, the hopeful future face of the franchise, went down off a high-low hit and remained on his back for some time.

Haskins left the field and was eventually carted off with what the team announced as an ankle injury. He is doubtful to return.

Haskins was replaced by Case Keenum as the Redskins trailed the Giants in the third quarter, 28-14.

With pressure coming, Haskins, scrambled to his left and was hit by a pair of Giants defenders -- one up around his shoulders and another down low on his legs.

The early exit came as Haskins, the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 draft, was turning in one of the best games of his rookie season. Up to that point, he had tallied two first-half touchdown passes and a 143.2 rating with 133 yards on 12-of-15 passing.