Roundup: Duane Brown to have meniscus surgery

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Duane Brown with the NFC West division title on the line Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers, but they could get the left tackle back for the playoffs.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Brown is having surgery to trim a meniscus in his knee today, per a source informed of the situation.

Rapoport adds the surgery comes with a two-to-three-week recovery period, making it possible Brown could return in the playoffs.

The Seahawks already earned a postseason spot. Seattle would earn the NFC West title with a win over the 49ers and could sneak into a bye depending on outcomes of other tilts.

Seattle's offensive line was a disaster Sunday sans Brown against the Arizona Cardinals, giving up five sacks, including four to Chandler Jones off the edge.

For a banged-up Seattle team that is likely to be without running backs Chris Carson (hip) and C.J. Prosise (arm) for the postseason, the prospect of possibly getting Brown back in January offers at least a tiny glimmer of hope.

Here are other stories we're monitoring on Monday:

» Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram suffered what is believed to be a calf strain, but he'll have more tests today to determine the severity, according to Rapoport.

» Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson says tight end Zach Ertz has a rib injury and will undergo a few more tests to determine the final evaluation of the injury.

» Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain based on initial analysis, per Rapoport via informed sources, but heâll get an MRI and other tests today be sure. Rapoport added that Haskins wants to play in the finale, but there's no indication yet on if heâll be able to.