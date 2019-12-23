Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has minor hamstring pull

Kyler Murray could finish out the season on the field.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that an MRI on the hamstring of the Arizona Cardinals quarterback revealed nothing alarming, per sources informed of the situation. Murray is dealing with a minor hamstring pull suffered in Sunday's road win in Seattle.

The Cardinals will see how Murray progresses this week before determining his status for the season finale against the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said after Sunday's win that if Murray is healthy, he'll play.

The No. 1 overall pick exited Sunday's game after injuring the hamstring on a short third-down run. The Cards led 20-7 when he exited and held off a Seattle comeback bid for a 27-13 divisional win.

The Cards won't put their star quarterback in harm's way in a five-win season, but if Murray is able to play, he could build on an Offensive Rookie of the Year-caliber season. The signal-caller has improved seemingly by the week with his ability to snap throws all over the field, create magic from thin air, guide Kingsbury's quick-strike offense, and lately use his legs to scamper more.

Before exiting Sunday's game, Murray showed he's in complete control of the offense, getting the ball out quick and showing great flashes of ad-libbed play, like the dump-off touchdown to Larry Fitzgerald that gave the Cards a 14-7 lead.

If he can't go in Week 17, Brett Hundley would get the start. Through 16 games, Murray has done plenty for Cardinals fans to be excited about the future in the desert.