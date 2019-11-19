NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams, Raiders climb; Texans fall

Mitchell Trubisky exited Sunday night's loss to the Rams with a hip injury, but you can forgive the general public for wondering if Bears coach Matt Nagy was looking for a way out. Trubisky has been a massive disappointment in his third season, and with the Bears all but eliminated from the NFC playoff picture, the big story in Chicago will center on when the team begins the seemingly inevitable separation process from the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Chase Daniel is no upgrade, so it makes sense that Trubisky would be allowed to finish off the season as the starter. But is there anything he can do that would cause the Bears to stick with him in 2020? One would imagine Trubisky would need a hell of a finish in the final six weeks for that to happen. What have we seen since Week 1 to suggest a rebirth is in the offing?