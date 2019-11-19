Dolphins cut Mark Walton after latest police matter

Another off-field issue cost running back Mark Walton his second chance in Miami.

The Dolphins announced Tuesday they waived Walton after police matter arose.

"We were made aware of a police matter earlier this morning regarding Mark Walton," Miami general manager Chris Grier said in a statement. "We hold our players to a high standard and take these matters very seriously. We will have no further comment at this time."

Walton is currently serving a four-game suspension stemming from three arrests last year. The former fourth-round pick was cut by the Cincinnati Bengals in April.

The 22-year-old running back was given a second-chance in Miami this season and compiled 201 yards on 53 rushes in seven games. Prior to the suspension, Walton rose to the Dolphins' starter, and was the best runner on the squad.

Miami made it clear when signing Walton there would be a zero-tolerance policy. The Dolphins stuck to their word, cutting the running back after his latest off-field issue.