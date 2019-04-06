Bengals waive former fourth-rounder Mark Walton

The Cincinnati Bengals announced that they waived running back Mark Walton on Saturday.

"It's important for our team to get off to a fresh start as we begin the 2019 season," said head coach Zac Taylor via the team website. "For that reason, we felt it best if we move forward without Mark Walton. We hope his situation gets resolved, but we don't want to take anything away from the good work that so many other players have already begun to demonstrate."

Walton, 21, was arrested three times this year, the latest incident coming on Thursday.

He was selected in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and, as a rookie, participated in 14 games with no starts, with 14 carries for 34 yards and five receptions for 41 yards.