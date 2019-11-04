Dolphins RB Mark Walton suspended four games

Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been suspended four games for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy. The discipline stems from multiple incidents prior to his arrival in Miami.

"We have been in communication with the NFL regarding Mark's suspension," Dolphins coach Brian Flores said in a team statement. "The conduct of our players is very important and Mark has done everything we have asked of him both on and off the field since signing with the Dolphins. We look forward to having him back at the conclusion of his suspension."

Walton, who's started the past four games, has rushed for 201 yards on 53 carries this season (3.8 yards per carry). The second-year back joined the team in the offseason following his release from the Bengals. Cincinnati selected the University of Miami product in the fourth round of the 2018 draft but waived him in April following his third arrest within a year.

While suspended, Walton can be in the team's facility and attend meetings but not games and practices. He'll be eligible to return for the Dolphins' Week 14 game versus the New York Jets. With Kenyan Drake shipped off to the Cardinals, Kalen Ballage figures to receive the bulk of the Dolphins' carries in Walton's absence.