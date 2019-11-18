Injuries: Marlon Mack (hand) to miss Colts-Texans

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack will be out at least a week, and likely longer.

Mack suffered a fractured right hand in Sunday's 33-13 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Coach Frank Reich said Monday that the running back underwent surgery today and will miss this week, at least. There is no timetable for a return, but it will likely be a few games.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport added that Mack broke a metacarpal in his right hand, a common fracture, per a source. The RB can play with a splint on his hand when he returns.

Mack fractured the hand early in the third quarter, which brought an abrupt end to what had been a fantastic first half-plus. On the day, the running back repeatedly dashed through the Jags defense, providing highlight plays en route to 109 rushing yards on 14 carries and a TD.

With Mack out, Indy leaned on Jonathan Williams, who authored a superb day, gobbling up 116 yards on 13 totes, including a 48-yard scamper as the Colts galloped all over the Jags D.

Williams and Jordan Wilkins, who missed Sunday's tilt with an ankle injury, will take the early-down role as long as Mack is out, with Nyheim Hines likely to remain in his role as change-of-pace back.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring Monday:

» Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday that Jameis Winston's ankle, which he rolled late in Sunday's loss to the Saints, appears fine and he expects the QB to play in Week 12 against the Atlanta Falcons.

» Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson is in concussion protocol after exiting Sunday's loss to the New England Patriots in the first half, according to Doug Pederson. The coach added that rookie first-round pick Andre Dillard could get reps at right tackle in practice this week.

» New York Giants tight end Evan Engram is out of his walking boot, per NFL Network's Kimberly Jones, and hopes to ramp up his workload this week. Engram missed the Giants' pre-bye tilt against the Jets. He had a 2-4 week recovery timeframe.