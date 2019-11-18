Myles Garrett suspension appeal set for Wednesday

Myles Garrett will appeal his indefinite suspension.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Garrett's appeal is set for Wednesday, and appeals officer James Thrash will hear it, per a source informed of the situation.

Thrash is jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA to hear appeals of discipline for on-field actions.

The NFL suspended the Cleveland Browns defensive end on Friday without pay indefinitely, adding that at minimum Garrett will miss the regular season and postseason stemming from Thursday's brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Garrett ripped the helmet off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and later swung it, hitting the signal-caller in the head.

The two other players also suspended in the aftermath of the fracas will also have their appeals heard this week.

Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi's appeal of his 1-game suspension will be heard Monday by Thrash, per Rapoport.

Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey's appeal of his 3-game suspension will be heard Tuesday by Derrick Brooks, who is also jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, per Rapoport.

The league said while handing down the suspensions Friday that further penalties, including fines, could be handed down following the fight. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the NFL is expected to fine Rudolph for his role.